Gharib Nagar demolition drive: As demolition winds down, hundreds left picking the pieces with nowhere to go

As bulldozers ripped through the last few structures marked for demolition on Friday in Garib Nagar, Bandra East, 40-year-old Attaulah Ansari stood holding his two-year-old daughter amid the rubble of what was once his home. A few feet away, his wife and brother-in-law sat on the same cot the family has slept on in the open for the past three nights. Through the day, they sit under the harsh sun as dust from the demolition hangs in the air. At night, they battle mosquitoes beside the debris. Somewhere in the chaos, Ansari also lost his mobile phone, allegedly stolen during the drive. “We have nowhere to go now,” he says.

Ansari’s family is among over 500 families rendered homeless after the Western Railway’s demolition drive in the Garib Nagar slums near Bandra East station. The five-day anti-encroachment exercise, which began on May 19, aims to clear nearly 5,200 square metres of railway land.

The demolition follows an April 2026 order of the Bombay High Court allowing the Railways to proceed with the clearance drive while protecting the rights of residents found eligible during surveys conducted in 2021. While most structures in the locality — including two mosques — have been razed, around 100 structures identified as eligible have temporarily been spared, with railway staff manually removing unauthorised upper floors.

But for hundreds now sleeping on pavements and beside heaps of debris, rehabilitation remains uncertain and distant.

Without water, toilets or electricity, many families are depending on neighbours and relatives for basic necessities. Twenty-five-year-old Majida Ansari, who works at a production management firm, said she has been using friends’ homes nearby to freshen up over the last three days. Residents from neighbouring Behrampada have been helping with food and drinking water, she said, but added, “This cannot continue forever.” Sitting beside bundles of documents — electricity bills, voter identity cards and survey slips, Majida said her family has lived in Garib Nagar for over five decades.

The demolition has also shot up rents in nearby areas such as Ghas Bazar, Kherwadi and Golibar, residents said. Many families who owned homes in Garib Nagar say they cannot afford temporary accommodation.

“We searched for rooms in Ghas Bazar, Kherwadi and Golibar, but rents have suddenly increased everywhere,” said 40-year-old Mohammed Hussain. “We may somehow manage the monthly rent, but arranging the security deposit is almost impossible.”

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Housing rights activists criticised the manner in which the drive was carried out, especially with monsoon weeks away.

“A heatwave-like situation is prevailing in Mumbai and the monsoon is approaching. Authorities should have planned this process in a much more sophisticated and humane manner,” said Bilal Khan of the Ghar Bachao, Ghar Banao Andolan.

By Friday evening, some families had temporarily moved in with relatives, while others continued to sit around the demolition site, searching for shade between broken walls and twisted metal sheets. Children played barefoot near piles of rubble as elderly residents guarded whatever belongings they had managed to salvage.

For many in Garib Nagar, this is not the first time bulldozers have arrived at their doorstep. In 2017, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive in the locality after issuing a 48-hour notice. Residents also recalled the devastating fire in 2011 that displaced nearly 400 families, many of whom rebuilt their homes with fire-resistant material afterwards.

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This time, railway authorities say they intend to ensure the settlement does not come up again. Once the debris is cleared, the land will be fenced and barricaded, a process expected to continue even after the demolition drive ends.

Railway officials said measures were being taken to minimise inconvenience to affected residents. “We are prepared to address any humanitarian concerns that may arise during this exercise and have deployed adequate manpower after assessing all possible scenarios. Western Railway has also distributed over 2,000 water bottles and ready-made meals to dwellers in need,” said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, Western Railway.

Officials said the cleared land, estimated to be worth around Rs 600 crore, will be utilised for the proposed Integrated Bandra Railway Complex aimed at augmenting capacity at the Bandra Terminus.