Getting in and out of trains to sell bracelets at 86: ‘It’s my lifeline’

“Nahi khareedna hai toh mat khareedo, dekhneka paisa thodi lagta hai (It’s okay if you don’t want to buy, there are no charges for checking out the bracelets).” Kamalaben Mehta is often seen saying this to woman passengers in local trains. At age 86, Mehta prefers to work than stay at home. For the last six decades, the octogenarian has been boarding trains between Vile Parle and Nallasopara in the afternoon, selling beaded bracelets. She is often lent a hand by fellow passengers to get in and out of trains.

Mehta says she wants to continue selling bracelets in trains till her last breath. She lost her husband (a priest) within a month of their marriage. “I lost my husband very early in life, I have no relatives but a brother, an adopted daughter and granddaughter. I can afford to be independent even at this age, I’m thankful to God for that. Selling bracelets in trains gives me the strength to keep going,” says Mehta, who is fondly called “Baa” by many passengers travelling on the western line.

Armed with a walking stick in one hand and a bunch of bracelets in the other, Mehta has been offered help by many good Samaritans, who meet her in trains. She narrates her life story to them, even accepts their help, but refuses to discontinue her business. “I’m very clear to everybody who offer to help me, that I do not wish to stop this. This is my lifeline, if I stop this I will fall ill and might even die. I hate to depend on anyone and have not relied on anybody till date,” says Mehta proudly. She lives with her adopted daughter at Nallasopara.

Mehta sells each bracelet for Rs 10; she hardly manages to earn Rs 100 a day. “Nowadays more fancy stuff are sold on trains. People want to buy those and not my bracelets,” she says.

While many passengers ignore Mehta as a “talkative old woman”, many others find her endearing and respect her for her independence. “She talks a lot, but at her age being this enthusiastic and confident is not everybody’s cup of tea. When I think of local trains, I think of her. I see her almost everyday and she never ceases to amaze me,” says Prabha Ponmala, a Chartered Accountant.

Mehta never forgets to tell passengers to look for a job for her granddaughter. She smiles and says, “Musibat mein pariwar se hi help lete hain na, sath saal se yeh local train and yeh passengers mere pariwar hi hain (During troubled times, you seek help from family. For the last 60 years, these local trains and their passengers have become my family).”

