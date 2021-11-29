Get Varavara Rao examined at Nanavati and submit report: Bombay HC to NIA

The Bombay High Court on Monday directed the NIA to take Elgaar Parishad accused Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital for medical examination after Rao’s counsel complained that despite the November 18 HC order, the respondents had not taken him to the private hospital.

The octogenarian, who had been granted medical bail for six months on February 22, had earlier been allowed extension from time to time.

The HC, on November 18, while hearing Rao’s plea seeking extension of bail term, had directed Nanavati Hospital to examine Rao, who has said he suffers from several ailments, and submit a report before the next hearing on November 29.

The HC had given Rao until December 2 to return to jail, which on Monday was extended till December 6.

On Monday, senior counsel Anand Grover for Rao informed a division bench of Justices Nitin M Jamdar and Justice Sarang V Kotwal that in spite of the November 18 order, the respondents have not got the applicant examined at Nanavati Hospital, which should have taken place at the earliest.

Advocate Sandesh Patil for NIA apologized and stated that the applicant will be examined immediately and the report will be submitted to the court by next hearing.

At the joint request of the counsel, the HC adjourned the hearing to December 2 and said that “since the adjournment is necessitated in these circumstances, the time to surrender given to the Applicant is extended till December 6, 2021”.

Rao’s plea said that the six-month period following his release from jail had ended on September 5 and he continues to suffer from various ailments that require treatment.

The 81-year-old added that medical reports show he has asymptomatic Parkinson’s Disease, neurological ailments and severe abdomen pain, showing evidence of umbilical hernia.

The HC had earlier set a condition that Rao would not leave the city. Rao also sought modification of the condition seeking that he be allowed to return to Telangana.