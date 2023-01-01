Get ready for a comfortable commute

Civic polls

The civic elections in Maharashtra could happen in the first quarter of 2023 with the Supreme Court (SC) set to give its verdict on Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota on January 17. The local body elections across the state have been stalled due to reorganisation of the municipal ward boundaries and the SC’s decision to scrap the OBC quota from local body elections. However, several political parties have approached the SC with a plea for restoring the OBC-based reservation in the local body elections. The case is currently sub-judice and the hearing is expected to take place early next year.

The stalled civic elections in Maharashtra could happen in 2023. The stalled civic elections in Maharashtra could happen in 2023.

New mayor & new political equations

As the leaders of the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Shiv Sena come to blows over the control of the party’s old office in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it’s clear that the forthcoming civic body elections will be a fraught affair. The BMC has been the Senas’ bastion for more than two decades now. The elections will be a veritable show of strength, putting to test old party loyalties for the election of the new mayor.

Coastal Road opening

The ambitious and controversial project could finally be inaugurated towards the end of 2023 as a significant part of the complex tunnelling work has already been done. The BMC has set a November 23 deadline and is poised to finish 70 per cent of the project before the advent of the New Year.

The 22-km The 22-km Mumbai -Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) will likely be thrown open to the public by December 2023.

New Metro lines

The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be opened to the public in the new year. The Metro Line 2A and 7 that connect Dahisar to DN Nagar and Dahisar E to Andheri E, respectively, will cater to offices and residential areas located along the Western Express Highway (WEH) and Link Road. These two new lines will carry 3 lakh passengers per day. The number of commuters is expected to go up to 11.31 lakh passengers by 2031. In April 2022, the 20-km stretch between Aarey and Dhanukarwadi become operational.

Advertisement

The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be opened in the new year. These two new lines will carry 3 lakh passengers daily. The 35-km stretch of Mumbai Metro Line 2A and 7 will be opened in the new year. These two new lines will carry 3 lakh passengers daily.

Sealink to ease traffic

The much-awaited Mumbai-Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL) will likely be thrown open to the public by December 2023. The 22-km-long sea bridge, built at an estimated budget of Rs 17,800 crore, will decongest the island city, open up development opportunities in Raigad region, and reduce travel time between South Mumbai and Navi Mumbai by 20 minutes.

Super highway

The 701-km-long Samruddhi Mahamarg (Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway) is expected to be ready by July 2023. In 2022, a 520-km stretch between Shirdi and Nagpur was opened for commuters. Considered to be one of India’s longest greenfield road projects, the expressway will connect two key cities of the state — Mumbai and Nagpur. The expressway will run through 10 districts and is expected to boost the development of the state’s eastern region.

Boost to underground Metro

Advertisement

By the end of 2023, the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Mumbai Metro Line 3 is set to begin Phase-I operation between BKC and SEEPZ. The BKC station Line-3 has the Back-up Control Centre (BCC), which will control all activities of Phase-I (BKC-SEEPZ) operations till the Operation Control Centre (OCC) at the Aarey depot gets fully functional. In 2022, the much-controversial Metro-3 depot work started after the new government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis decided to bring back the depot to Aarey from Kanjurmarg.

SCLR extension bridge

The work on the extension of the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) is likely to be completed by April 2023. The elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic woes, cut travel time and facilitate seamless commuting between Bandra Kurla Complex and Western Express Highway. It will decongest Kurla and provide east-west connectivity.

Elgaar Parishad & Antilia trials

With the court hearing discharge pleas of the accused in both the Elgaar Parishad and Antilia cases, trials are likely to resume in both these high-profile cases in 2023. Fifteen people are facing trial in the Elgaar Parishad case on charges including under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The Supreme Court had in August directed the trial court to decide within three months on the framing of charges and discharge pleas of the accused in the Elgaar Parishad case.

On February 25, 2021, a car containing 20 gelatin sticks was found outside Antilia, the Mumbai residence of Mukesh Ambani, with a note threatening more violence against the industrialist.

Nirav Modi’s likely return

Absconding diamond merchant Nirav Modi, who is facing cases filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai, has lost his bid to appeal before the UK Supreme Court against the order of the High Court there against his extradition. While Modi still has some legal options left, the agencies will be attempting to successfully extradite him to face trial in India. Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are accused of routing transactions of about Rs 13,600 crore through fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) of Punjab National Bank.

Trans police personnel

Advertisement

After the landmark decision by the Maharashtra government paving the way for police recruitment for the third gender, for the first time transpersons will be part of the police force. Once the recruitment process is over, transpersons will be appointed in various positions in the state police for the first time. Maharashtra will be the 12th state to appoint transpersons in government jobs.

The promise of drama

After the live shows and other cultural activities at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA), Mumbai, came to a halt due to the pandemic, the centre plans to roll out a series of theatre activities and outreach programmes under the direction of Bruce Guthrie, the NCPA’s Head of Theatre, who joined the team in 2019. The much talked-about production of ‘Every Good Boy Deserves Favour’, a political satire by playwright Tom Stoppard and conductor/composer André Previn, returns in March with new shows. The NCPA will also host ‘Darpan’, a new Marathi writing initiative, as well as conduct a boot camp for young adults to train them for a month, and stage a production at the end of it. In association with the National Theatre, UK, it will launch ‘Connections India’ to provide young artistes aged between 13 and 19 access to theatre, creating high-quality theatre for and by the young, with access to industry experts and an opportunity to perform in a professional setting.

Lollapalooza in India

Advertisement

The first-ever edition of Lollapalooza India is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29 at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Lollapalooza, which will feature over 40 artistes, four stages and over 20 hours of live music, art and culture, promises to bring its multi-genre music experience along with its brand of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music to India. This musical extravaganza is also set to welcome the freshest of international sounds and home-grown superstar performers including Prateek Kuhad, Divine, Japanese Breakfast, Madeon, Alec Benjamin, Jackson Wang, Chelsea Cutler, The Wombats, Imanbek, Kasablanca, Apashe, Raveena, The Yellow Diary, Bloodywood, Sandunes, Aswekeepsearching, The F16s, Kayan, Tejas, House of Hashbass, Madboy/Mink, T.ill APES, Kumail, Kavya, Mali, Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Easy Wanderlings, Abhi Meer, Bombay Brass, Parimal Shais, Siri, Tracy De Sa, Aadya.

Van Gogh: Up, Close

Starting from January 20, the city’s art-lovers will get a chance to experience the works of one of the greatest artists when Van Gogh 360 opens at World Trade Centre. This immersive 45-minute show features the work of Vincent Van Gogh, whose paintings are housed in galleries and collections around the globe. Van Gogh 360, which will run till February 17, brings over 300 of his most popular works together in a dynamic show. The show uses augmented and virtual reality to create a multimedia exhibition to visualise Van Gogh’s art in a three-dimensional format.