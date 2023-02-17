Get on to mission mode, be ready for multitasking till 2024 polls, Maharashtra Dy CM Fadnavis tells party workers

While exhorting ‘karyakartas’ (party workers) to adopt multitasking, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Friday said that they have to get into mission mode for 2024 elections. “Organisational expansion is the key to electoral success; and it has to be translated from paper to ground reality,” he said.

Fadnavis was addressing the party at a conclave held in Nagpur, his home town, after the setback in Nagpur division’s teacher’s constituency polls.

The deputy CM urged the senior party leaders to undertake constituency-wise public discourse to get feedback on people’s expectations and challenges. Fadnavis, who represents Nagpur South West assembly constituency, asked the party to start the exercise from his own seat.

“Nagpur has been BJP’s bastion. We cannot afford complacency. We have to interact with people. Let them get angry. Let us at least listen to what they want to say. We have to get feedback. It should be compiled across all assembly seats. Accordingly, we will have to make course corrections,” he said.

Stressing the importance of organisation, Fadnavis said that even PM Narendra Modi never takes a decision without consulting the party. “Even if party leaders approach him with some issues he guides them to party,” he said

The deputy CM asserted that a party without a strong support base is essential for its growth. “Our strength is our karyakartas. We will become like Congress which has leaders but no workers. Every programme given by the party should be sincerely implemented. We don’t want it on paper. It should translate on the ground,” he said.

He told the party workers about the importance of forming a strong organisation so as to put up a tight fight against the Opposition parties that would be uniting against the BJP in the 2024 elections.

Citing the example of Uttar Pradesh, he said even though the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party had joined hands against the BJP, “we emerged winners with absolute majority.”

To accomplish our target of 200 plus seats in Maharashtra and 45 plus in the Lok Sabha, the BJP will have to reach out to newer segments, he said.

“Through youth warrior programme we have to connect with youths between 18 to 24 years. They constitute a sizeable vote bank in Maharashtra. Another advantage is that these youths have not seen past politics of the Congress. So, they were well-versed with only Modi’s leadership. We should appraise them of the welfare schemes of the Centre and the state. The outreach plan has to be aggressively undertaken,” he pointed out.