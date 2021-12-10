German Ambassador visit: Will support restoration of heritage structures in Maharashtra, says Lindner

GERMANY WILL support Maharashtra government in the restoration of heritage and cultural projects, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner, said on Thursday during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

Lindner, speaking with mediapersons, said that he has supported heritage conservation projects in other cities in India too. “I will have a dialogue on how Germany can support the restoration of heritage structures like forts, temples, synagogues and libraries in Mumbai and Maharashtra. After a dialogue with the government of Maharashtra, we will work on the list of such structures,” he added.

The Ambassador met the city’s famous dabbawalas on Thursday and also took a tour of South Mumbai on a new electric Victoria carriage.

Lindner said that Mumbai will continue to remain the economic backbone of India and Germany was looking for more cinematic collaborations with Bollywood. “Mumbai will remain the economic backbone of India in the post-pandemic world. While Mumbai faces many challenges, its role will remain very important. I will be meeting some film producers and directors too. Bollywood films are shot in Switzerland and even in Hungary. We want to push for shooting of films in Germany and will explore cinematic collaboration with the film industry here,” he added.