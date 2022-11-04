scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Genome sequencing: Omicron sub-variants found in all samples

Of the 234 samples, 16 were from the age group of 0 to 18. Of these, three samples are in the age group of 0 to 5 years, seven samples are in the age group of 6 to 12 years and six samples are in the age group of 13 to 18 years.

Thirty-six samples (15 per cent) were identified with XBB subtypes mutated from Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-types.

THE LATEST genome sequencing found Omicron sub-variants in all the 234 Covid-19 samples collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the 234 samples, 16 were from the age group of 0 to 18. Of these, three samples are in the age group of 0 to 5 years, seven samples are in the age group of 6 to 12 years and six samples are in the age group of 13 to 18 years. However, these patients did not show any severe symptoms of the infection.

Thirty-six samples (15 per cent) were identified with XBB subtypes mutated from Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-types. Another 33 samples (14 per cent) had strains of XBB.1 sub-type. In Maharashtra, cases of XBB.1 sub-type were recorded earlier but the state isn’t labelling it as a different sub-group like XBB. “The XBB variant is spreading fast. It is believed that it will turn into the dominant variant soon,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, state coordinator for genome sequencing in Maharashtra.

More from Mumbai

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate asked people not to worry as most of the patients are recovering without health complications and do not require hospitalisation.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...Premium
UPSC Key- November 3, 2022: Why you should read ‘Anti-ballistic Missile’ ...
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh KulkarniPremium
Violence is in the mind…not in showing gore’: Umesh Kulkarni
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...Premium
An Expert Explains | China-Pakistan Economic Corridor: The bumpy road tra...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-11-2022 at 02:52:27 am
Next Story

Over 2,000 liquor bottles, stacked neatly in plywood doors, enroute to Bihar intercepted by Delhi Police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement