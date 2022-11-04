Genome sequencing: Omicron sub-variants found in all samples

THE LATEST genome sequencing found Omicron sub-variants in all the 234 Covid-19 samples collected by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Of the 234 samples, 16 were from the age group of 0 to 18. Of these, three samples are in the age group of 0 to 5 years, seven samples are in the age group of 6 to 12 years and six samples are in the age group of 13 to 18 years. However, these patients did not show any severe symptoms of the infection.

Thirty-six samples (15 per cent) were identified with XBB subtypes mutated from Omicron’s BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-types. Another 33 samples (14 per cent) had strains of XBB.1 sub-type. In Maharashtra, cases of XBB.1 sub-type were recorded earlier but the state isn’t labelling it as a different sub-group like XBB. “The XBB variant is spreading fast. It is believed that it will turn into the dominant variant soon,” said Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, state coordinator for genome sequencing in Maharashtra.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate asked people not to worry as most of the patients are recovering without health complications and do not require hospitalisation.