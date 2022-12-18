‘Gender equality in science will lead to more inclusive innovations’: Ex-president of Finland at IIT-Bombay Techfest

Tarja Halonen, the first woman president of Finland, acknowledged that the introduction of supernumerary seats for women at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is a start toward gender equality. She was speaking on the importance of women empowerment for sustainable development at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival at IIT-Bombay, on Saturday.

“Quota can help. In past, we had quota (for women) for ministry of foreign affairs in Finland. We noticed that female candidates were better at governance,” said Halonen, who was the president of Finland from 2000-2012.

“Gender equality in science and technology will mean more inclusive innovations,” she added. Quoting a report by UN Woman, Halonen shared that gender gap can cause 15 per cent loss in GDP. “Gender equality is a smart investment, but I would love to see it understood more as human rights.”

Insisting on the need for women mentors, Halonen said, “They will be role models for young girls. The encouragement has to start at young age from school years.”

Day two of the three-day Techfest, which began Friday, had an impressive line of speakers from the field of science and technology, encouraging and guiding young minds. Danish computer scientist Lars Rasmussen, a co-founder of Google Maps, was among the speakers for the lecture series. Sharing the story of Google Maps, Lars spoke of how two IIT-Bombay alumni – Lalitesh Katragadda and Sanjay Jain – played a role in the development of Google Maps India with their relentless efforts and immense optimism.

Underlining the importance of start-ups to come up with solutions for world problems, Lars said, “Government support is essential for start-ups. But at the same time, schools from a young age should encourage a critical way of thinking, apart from learning what is already invented.”

Lars said critical thinkers lead to better innovations. He was referring to his brother Jens Rasmussen who, he said, “was smarter, but a college dropout because he did not enjoy studying. He had the best of ideas and I had the technical skills to carry out those.”