Gelnova Hygiene’s FreshenGo 123Wash emerges as innovators in D2C brands category for household products

Gelnova Hygiene’s FreshenGo 123Wash is emerging as one of the innovators in D2C brands category for household products such as Laundry Detergents & Floor Cleaner Disinfectants.

Gelnova Hygiene started its journey with its laundry pods, FreshenGo 123Wash. It is one of the most innovative products in India for household usage. POD technology has been introduced for the first time in India with zero waste vision and with no harmful chemicals. The pod film is water soluble, the film automatically dissolves in water. After huge appreciation and positive feedback from customers, they came up with household cleaning and disinfecting pods which are pre-measured for single use.

FreshenGo has been able to reach pan India with its innovative technology of Pods. Now they are expanding their product reach to UAE with a vision to disrupt the industry with their top-quality laundry and disinfectant pods. Gelnova Hygiene hops on the Make-In-India trend with a mission to build a safe environment with their household care products. The environment-conscious co-founders of FreshenGo, Akshay Shah and Jatin Thakkar, decided to convert regular washing detergents into pods.

As a startup in less than 2 years, FreshenGo has been able to hold a position fighting big giants in the e-commerce in field. It takes a lot of hard work to even stand in front of the giants in the industry but FreshenGo 123Wash is proving itself with its one-of-a-kind product which is the future.

“This range has been made with a vision to contribute to the environment. The packaging of the pods has been made totally eco-friendly and biodegradable where there is no harm to nature. We have used Plant Derived concentrated ingredients for our laundry products & Blend of Natural Essential oils to deliver luxuriously refreshing fabric. We have a range of new products in the pipeline which we will be launching soon. The future is green and let’s contribute to this together,” says Jatin Thakkar, Co-Founder FreshenGo.

It’s hard to keep an eye on our carbon footprints every day, especially while doing the daily chores. The little neglected things can affect us and our family’s health adversely in the long run. FreshenGo offers a natural solution that ensures safety for us and the planet as well. FreshenGo brings this mindset and technology to Indian households for the first time.

This makes it very unique and holds high potential to penetrate the Indian and UAE market. ” We have tried to give the best from our end to our users so that they have a totally different experience after the use of FreshenGo 123Wash. We are sure that UAE will give much love to our products. We wish to give back to the environment and if each and everyone of us start with little change, this is surely possible. In UAE we will launch both online and in retail shops for the convenience of people. This is our little step towards made-in-India products reaching outside the boundaries of our country and leaving an impact” says Akshay Shah, Co-founder of FreshenGo.