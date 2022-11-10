Gautam Navlakha gets Supreme Court relief, to be placed under house arrest

The Supreme Court Thursday allowed Bhima Koregaon violence case accused Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest for a period of one month. The court directed authorities to carry out the necessary evaluation of the premises where Navlakha will be placed under house arrest, and shift him within 48 hours.

The court asked Navlakha to deposit Rs 2.4 lakhs for expenses in making police personnel available at the premises.

The conditions set for his house arrest include:

🔴 no use of mobile, internet, laptop, other communicating device while in house arrest

🔴 permitted to use a mobile phone provided by police personnel on duty once a day for 10 minutes in the presence of the police

🔴 if companion is allowed inside the premises, their mobile shall not have internet. They can have a basic phone for making calls and SMS

He can use mobile provided by Police while in house arrest. Conversation will be permitted for 10 minutes in presence of Police personnel.

In its order, the bench noted, “We consider it appropriate to grant house arrest given his age. Still further, our attention is drawn to the multiple medical problems the petitioner is faced with, and that charges have not been framed in a trial that will not happen in the foreseeable future.”

Advertisement

The 70-year-old activist stated he is suffering from skin allergy and dental issues, and that he wanted to undergo a colonoscopy for suspected cancer.

During the proceedings, the National Investigation Agency cast doubt over Navlakha’s medical report by a private hospital, saying that one of the doctors is related to the accused. The probe agency sought an independent medical report before deciding his plea for house arrest.

The NIA also stated that Navlakha will have to pay for the security if the Supreme Court approves his plea to shift him to house arrest. Navlakha’s counsel, however, questioned why a 70-year-old man should be asked to pay for it. To this, the NIA responded that he had stayed in Jaslok hospital, which is “very expensive”.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had asked the probe agency to inform it about restrictions it wants in place in case the court decides to allow Navlakha’s plea to shift him to house arrest. Earlier, the agency opposed Navlakha’s plea, claiming that he is “in touch with Kashmiri extremists” and Pakistani intelligence agency “ISI”. It had also said that Navlakha can “write mails, etc, which can’t be prevented in house arrest”.

Navlakha was arrested in connection with alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial. He is currently lodge in Taloja Jail.