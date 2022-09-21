scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Gautam Adani meets Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree

The Adani Group chairman met former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at around 3 pm. It is unclear what transpired at the meeting.

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Gautam Adani. (File photo)

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani met former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. The meeting is said to have taken place at Matoshree at around 3 pm. It is unclear what transpired during the meeting. Details of the same have not been made public yet.

This comes at a time when Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is in Delhi along with three ministers, including Industries Minister Uday Samant, Ports Minister Dadaji Bhuse, and Horticulture Minister Sandipan Bhumare. On Wednesday evening, the Maharashtra delegation will meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding work on highways in Maharashtra.

According to sources within the Shinde camp, Samant has been asked to stay in Delhi and a few developments regarding Maharashtra’s politics may take place at night. “There is likely to be a big announcement from Delhi today evening,” said a senior Maharashtra minister.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, the two Shiv Sena factions, led by Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, have been vying for the right to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park ground at the same time. Both the factions also applied for different Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) exhibition grounds for the Dussehra rally as a back-up plan.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 07:29:56 pm
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro will be coming to India after all

