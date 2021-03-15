Gauahar Khan of Bigg Boss fame booked for violation of Covid-19 rules

Gauahar Khan of Bigg Boss fame for allegedly violating BMC guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic by stepping out for a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19. (File)

The BMC Monday booked actress Gauahar Khan of Bigg Boss fame for allegedly violating BMC guidelines on the Covid-19 pandemic by stepping out for a film shoot despite testing positive for Covid-19.

As per Oshiwara police Khan had tested positive for Covid-19 and was asked to quarantine herself. A BMC official said,”When we went to her home in Andheri-West, she did not answer the door. We learnt that she had gone out for a film shoot. We then approached Oshiwara police station.”

“A FIR has been registered at Oshiwara police station under Sections 188, 269, 270 IPC, 51B of NDMA Act, 3 of Epidemic Diseases Act, on complaint of a BMC official,” said S Chaitanya, DCP (Operations) and PRO for Mumbai Police.

Soon after the FIR was lodged, the BMC tweeted,” No Compromise On City’s Safety! BMC has filed an FIR against a Bollywood actor for non-compliance to COVID19 guidelines on testing positive. The rules apply to all alike and we urge citizens to follow all guidelines and help the city beat the virus.”