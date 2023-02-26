scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
At Gateway of India, light and sound show to be inaugurated on February 28

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will jointly inaugurate the show, organised by the state tourism department, Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Gateway of IndiaThe light and sound show at Gateway of India would initially be held twice a week -- on Saturday and Sunday. (File)

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Sunday announced that a light and sound show would be organised at Gateway of India in Mumbai Tuesday as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Lodha said the show would initially be held twice a week — on Saturday and Sunday. Its concept is a progressive India and will also highlight the contribution of Maharashtra to the Independence movement.

Speaker of the state Legislative Assembly Adv Rahul Narvekar, School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, MP Arvind Sawant, principal secretary of the tourism department Saurabh Vijay, chairman of Indian Oil Srikanth Madhav Vaidya, director (marketing) of Indian Oil V Satish Kumar will be among the prominent attendees.

Director of tourism directorate Dr B N Patil has appealed to the public to be present during the programme.

First published on: 26-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
