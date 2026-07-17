Gas tanker explodes in Mumbai’s Chembur, driver killed

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A tanker driver was killed and two welding workers injured after an empty gas tanker exploded at a garage in Mumbai’s Chembur on Friday evening. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.
According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred between 4:40 pm and 5 pm at a welding garage near the HPCL building in D1/2, Mukund Nagar, when the welding work was being carried out on an empty gas tanker.
The impact of the gas tanker blast killed the driver and the other two welding workers, who sustained injuries in the tanker blast, are currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital in Sion.
The Mumbai Fire Brigade, local police, 108 ambulance services, BEST, and BMC ward staff rushed to stop soon after they were informed about the gas tanker blast.
An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the gas tanker blast, and officials are expected to determine whether safety protocols were followed before repair work was undertaken on the tanker, senior inspector Datta Patil of the RCF police station said.
Initial reports described it as an explosion during maintenance work on a chemical tanker near the MHADA colony in Mukund Nagar, close to Mysore Colony in Chembur (East).
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