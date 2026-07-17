Gas tanker explodes in Mumbai’s Chembur, driver killed

A tanker driver was killed and two welding workers injured after an empty gas tanker exploded at a garage in Mumbai’s Chembur on Friday evening. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

According to the Mumbai Police, the incident occurred between 4:40 pm and 5 pm at a welding garage near the HPCL building in D1/2, Mukund Nagar, when the welding work was being carried out on an empty gas tanker.

The impact of the gas tanker blast killed the driver and the other two welding workers, who sustained injuries in the tanker blast, are currently undergoing treatment at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General (LTMG) Hospital in Sion.