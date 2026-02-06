Gas tanker accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway: BJP minister Ashish Shelar demands aerial emergency facilities for Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road

As the Mumbai Suburban district guardian minister, Ashish Shelar seeks the setting up of a helipad at Bandra Reclamation.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiFeb 6, 2026 04:38 PM IST
As per police sources, the accident took place at around 10:30 near pillar number 19 of the north bound stretch of Bandra-Worli Sea Bridge.Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai (File Photo)
Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Friday called for a robust and future-ready emergency management framework for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road in view of the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which stranded passengers for more than 36 hours.

In a representation submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it has been stated that in the event of accidents, fires or natural disasters on these critical corridors, providing an immediate and effective response could pose a major challenge. Particularly, since the Coastal Road includes underground tunnels and over-sea stretches, the rapid evacuation of the injured, swift movement of security forces, and timely access for emergency services could become extremely difficult.

Against this backdrop, Shelar has called for the urgent construction of a helipad at Bandra Reclamation, close to the Sea Link. He noted that adequate space is available at the site and requested Fadnavis to take an immediate decision and issue necessary directions to the agencies concerned.

“The construction of a helipad would enable the swift evacuation of the injured through air ambulances during emergencies on the Coastal Road and Sea Link. It would also facilitate rapid access to Lilavati Hospital and other major hospitals in the vicinity. This initiative would significantly improve coordination among disaster management agencies, police, fire services, NDRF and other departments, thereby strengthening the long-term emergency preparedness plan for Mumbai – the country’s densely populated financial capital,” Shelar stated in his representation.

