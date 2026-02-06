Gas tanker accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway: BJP minister Ashish Shelar demands aerial emergency facilities for Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Friday called for a robust and future-ready emergency management framework for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road in view of the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which stranded passengers for more than 36 hours.
In a representation submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it has been stated that in the event of accidents, fires or natural disasters on these critical corridors, providing an immediate and effective response could pose a major challenge. Particularly, since the Coastal Road includes underground tunnels and over-sea stretches, the rapid evacuation of the injured, swift movement of security forces, and timely access for emergency services could become extremely difficult.
Against this backdrop, Shelar has called for the urgent construction of a helipad at Bandra Reclamation, close to the Sea Link. He noted that adequate space is available at the site and requested Fadnavis to take an immediate decision and issue necessary directions to the agencies concerned.
“The construction of a helipad would enable the swift evacuation of the injured through air ambulances during emergencies on the Coastal Road and Sea Link. It would also facilitate rapid access to Lilavati Hospital and other major hospitals in the vicinity. This initiative would significantly improve coordination among disaster management agencies, police, fire services, NDRF and other departments, thereby strengthening the long-term emergency preparedness plan for Mumbai – the country’s densely populated financial capital,” Shelar stated in his representation.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Billie Eilish's Grammy Awards appearance caused controversy as she spoke out against the US Immigration Department. Business tycoon Kevin O'Leary received backlash for disagreeing with her, and the local Tongva tribe, whose land Billie's house is on, also spoke out. Actor Mark Ruffalo defended Billie, while Ricky Gervais' old speech about artists using their platform for politics resurfaced.