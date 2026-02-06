Gas tanker accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway: BJP minister Ashish Shelar demands aerial emergency facilities for Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Coastal Road

Mumbai Suburban District Guardian Minister Ashish Shelar Friday called for a robust and future-ready emergency management framework for the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Versova-Bandra Sea Link and the Coastal Road in view of the recent gas tanker accident on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, which stranded passengers for more than 36 hours.

In a representation submitted to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, it has been stated that in the event of accidents, fires or natural disasters on these critical corridors, providing an immediate and effective response could pose a major challenge. Particularly, since the Coastal Road includes underground tunnels and over-sea stretches, the rapid evacuation of the injured, swift movement of security forces, and timely access for emergency services could become extremely difficult.