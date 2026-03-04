Why gas leaks keep happening in Tarapur Boisar

A major oleum gas leak at Bhageria Industries on Monday led to the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 students from nearby schools. Operations have now been halted by DISH pending a full safety audit. (File)

A fresh oleum gas leak at a chemical unit in Boisar on Monday has once again brought attention to recurring industrial safety incidents in the Tarapur Boisar belt of Palghar district, one of Maharashtra’s largest chemical manufacturing hubs.

The leak, reported around 1.45 pm on March 2 at Bhageria Industries Limited in the Boisar industrial zone, triggered a large evacuation operation. Authorities relocated more than 2,000 people, including workers from nearby factories and students from adjoining schools, after toxic fumes spread across parts of the industrial estate.

Officials said the leak initially originated from a level indicator glass, a transparent tube like device used to visually monitor liquid levels in industrial tanks. What began as a minor leak soon escalated, releasing sulphur trioxide fumes and creating a dense haze that reduced visibility within the factory premises.