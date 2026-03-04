Why gas leaks keep happening in Tarapur Boisar

A major oleum gas leak at Bhageria Industries on Monday led to the evacuation of over 2,600 people, including 1,600 students from nearby schools. Operations have now been halted by DISH pending a full safety audit. (File)
A fresh oleum gas leak at a chemical unit in Boisar on Monday has once again brought attention to recurring industrial safety incidents in the Tarapur Boisar belt of Palghar district, one of Maharashtra’s largest chemical manufacturing hubs.
The leak, reported around 1.45 pm on March 2 at Bhageria Industries Limited in the Boisar industrial zone, triggered a large evacuation operation. Authorities relocated more than 2,000 people, including workers from nearby factories and students from adjoining schools, after toxic fumes spread across parts of the industrial estate.
Officials said the leak initially originated from a level indicator glass, a transparent tube like device used to visually monitor liquid levels in industrial tanks. What began as a minor leak soon escalated, releasing sulphur trioxide fumes and creating a dense haze that reduced visibility within the factory premises.
“The smoke spread in the direction of the wind for nearly a kilometre towards the southern side, forcing us to evacuate facilities located in that direction,” an official involved in the operation said. The thick fumes also made it difficult for rescue teams to quickly identify the exact source of the leak.
Why leaks are frequent in the region
Officials say there is no single reason behind the recurring incidents but point to the heavy concentration of chemical industries in the region.
Tarapur and Boisar together form one of Maharashtra’s oldest and largest industrial estates, housing a large number of chemical, pharmaceutical and allied manufacturing units operating in close proximity. Because many hazardous processes take place within a relatively small area, the probability of accidents involving gases, chemicals or industrial spills increases.
“In one of the previous incidents the leakage occurred from a hose pipe during unloading operations, while in another case it originated from a scrubber unit,” an official from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health said.
Hazardous chemicals and safety challenges
Story continues below this ad
Many of the factories in the area handle highly reactive or toxic substances such as oleum, chlorine, nitrogen derivatives and other industrial gases. These materials require stringent safety systems, specialised storage infrastructure and continuous monitoring.
Officials said that even small equipment failures, maintenance lapses or procedural errors can result in leaks or emissions.
Regulatory bodies have also previously raised concerns about safety compliance in some units. Observations made during proceedings before the Bombay High Court and the National Green Tribunal have highlighted issues related to inspection frequency, maintenance of safety equipment and regulatory oversight.
Efforts to improve preparedness
Authorities say efforts are being made to improve emergency response and worker preparedness in the industrial belt.
Story continues below this ad
Since most leaks occur during operational hours, officials are focusing on training workers to handle emergency situations. Over the past year, nearly 288 mock drills have been conducted across the Tarapur Boisar industrial estate to prepare workers and emergency responders for chemical leak scenarios.
Preliminary assessments suggest that many such incidents, including the March 2 oleum leak, are often triggered by equipment failures during routine industrial operation.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More