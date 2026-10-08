Gas leak triggers fire at IIT Bombay hostel, 5 injured

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the incident was reported at around 10.24 pm from Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus. (Video Screengrab)

Five people, including two children, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a fire at a hostel inside the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on Thursday night.

The incident was the second reported gas leak in the city on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out following a gas leak at a labour camp in Mumbai’s Mulund area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the incident was reported at around 10.24 pm from Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus.

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Civic officials said the injured were initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Four of them were subsequently shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one remained admitted at Rajawadi Hospital. All five are currently reported to be in stable condition.