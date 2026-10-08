Gas leak triggers fire at IIT Bombay hostel, 5 injured

Incident was reported at Hostel 6 on Thursday night; all five injured are in stable condition.

Written by: Pratip Acharya
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 12:00 AM IST
IIT Bombay, IIT Bombay locks lecture hall for overnight use, IIT Bombay students scramble for study spaces, IIT Bombay Lecture Hall Complex, Mumbai news, Maharashtra newsAccording to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the incident was reported at around 10.24 pm from Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus. (Video Screengrab)
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Five people, including two children, were injured after a gas leak from a cylinder pipe triggered a fire at a hostel inside the IIT Bombay campus in Powai on Thursday night.

The incident was the second reported gas leak in the city on Thursday. Earlier in the day, a massive fire broke out following a gas leak at a labour camp in Mumbai’s Mulund area.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) disaster management cell, the incident was reported at around 10.24 pm from Hostel No. 6 on the IIT Bombay campus.

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Civic officials said the injured were initially taken to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. Four of them were subsequently shifted to Kasturba Hospital, while one remained admitted at Rajawadi Hospital. All five are currently reported to be in stable condition.

“It is possible that there was a leakage from the cylinder, which triggered a fire,” an official said.

The injured have been identified as Ansh Ahirwar (12), Tahjib Aalam (9), Ishwar Singh (37), Shivkumar Singh (34) and Anilkumar Yadav (23).

Ahirwar, Aalam, Shivkumar Singh and Anilkumar Yadav were transferred to Kasturba Hospital for further treatment. Ishwar Singh was admitted to Rajawadi Hospital.

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Pratip Acharya
Pratip Acharya

Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India. Expertise & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai. Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in: Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting. City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region. Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis: National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019. State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019. Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis. Experience Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies: Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014). Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express. Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More

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