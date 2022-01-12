Gas leak kills worker Ghatkopar company’s supervisor arrested

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested the supervisor of the Ghatkopar-based company where one person died and two others sustained injuries due to a gas leak on Monday.

The police said the supervisor, identified as Omkar Patil, was present at the spot when the incident took place and did not taken any precaution to ensure that the workers who were going to clean the tank were protected.

DCP (Zone VII) Prashant Kadam said, “The workers should have been given some equipment when they went inside the gas storage to ensure that they were protected against any such untoward incident. The supervisor, too, was present at the spot but did not do anything. Hence, we registered a case against him under Section 304 (A) (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC and arrested him.”

The officer added that the they would be recording the statements of the owners of the company to find out what measures were in place to avoid such incidents. “We had registered an FIR against supervisor Omkar Patil and others whose roles are being ascertained.”

The incident had taken place around 8.15 am on Monday when workers Ramnivas Sarod (36), Rubin Solkar (36) and Sarvansh Sonavane (25) were cleaning the gas storage.

While cleaning the tank, the workers fell and were trapped inside, inhaling the toxic methanol and cyanuric chloride that are used to make dyes. While Sarod succumbed, Solkar and Sonavane were rushed to the hospital, where their condition is said to be stable.

The fire brigade is also conducting an investigation into the cause of the gas leak and how the labourers got trapped.