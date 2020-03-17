Gargai dam project: BMC to appoint management consultant

The project has been proposed to increase water supply to Mumbai by 440MLD. The project has been proposed to increase water supply to Mumbai by 440MLD.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint a management consultant for its ambitious Gargai dam project for Rs 15 crore. A proposal for the same will be tabled in the Standing Committee Wednesday.

BMC will have to shell out Rs 3,105 crore to execute the Gargai dam project. The cost includes construction, forest and private land acquisition, consultancy fees, rehabilitation of project affected persons and detail engineering fees. When the project was conceptualised in 2012, its estimated cost was pegged at Rs 1,820 crore.

