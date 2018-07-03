Garbage dumper driver of BMC mows down boy, driver arrested

Garbage dumper driver of BMC allegedly knocked down and killed a four-year-old boy in Govandi. Garbage dumper driver of BMC allegedly knocked down and killed a four-year-old boy in Govandi.

City police has arrested a garbage dumper driver of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for allegedly knocking down and killing a four-year-old boy in Govandi. The police said the incident took place at around 11.45am on Monday in the congested locality of Shivaji Nagar area when the driver was reversing the garbage dumper.

According to police officials, the deceased Mohamed Gaus Dastagir Ahmed, a resident of Shivaji Nagar, was playing on the road, when he was mowed down by the garbage dumper.

An officer from Shivaji Nagar police station said, “Dastagir was playing with his friends when he happened to come under the rear tyre of the vehicle. The road is narrow due to which he (driver) would not have noticed the boy.”

Following the incident, the driver was nabbed by the locals and beaten up. He was later brought to the police station following which the accused Gaus Moinuddin Shaikh (42) was arrested under sections 279 (rash driving), 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections 184 (driving dangerously) under Motor Vehicles Act. He was produced in court and later released on bail, said the police.

