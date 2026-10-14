As garba tunes filled the air, a blaze silenced 2 women to death in Maharashtra society

The blaze quickly spread up to the twelfth floor of the building through the duct area (Express Photo)

Two women died of suffocation after a massive blaze broke out and spread through the fourteen-storey Imperial Heritage residential building in Nalasopara East, Palghar, late on Tuesday night. The fire broke out when most residents of the society had stepped out to attend Garba festivities.

The victims have been identified as Ashwini Parkar (65) and Falguni Shah; both were staying on the 12th floor of the building.

The fire erupted in the meter room on the ground floor of the building’s B wing, when garba festivities were unfolding in the complex. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out a little after 11 pm on Tuesday. However, fire brigade officials said they received a call at 12.11 am on Wednesday from the residents.