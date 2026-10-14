As garba tunes filled the air, a blaze silenced 2 women to death in Maharashtra society

Two women died of suffocation after a massive blaze broke out and spread through the fourteen-storey Imperial Heritage residential building in Nalasopara East, Palghar, late on Tuesday night. The fire broke out when most residents of the society hadsteppedouttoattendGarbafestivities.
The victims have been identified as Ashwini Parkar (65) and Falguni Shah; both were staying on the 12th floor of the building.
The fire erupted in the meter room on the ground floor of the building’s B wing, when garba festivities were unfolding in the complex. According to eyewitnesses, the fire broke out a little after 11 pm on Tuesday. However, fire brigade officials said they received a call at 12.11 am on Wednesday from the residents.
“We received a call at 12.11 am stating that a fire had broken out on the eleventh floor. However, when we reached the spot, we noticed that the fire had actually begun in the meter room on the ground floor and gradually moved upwards. The flames had spread through the duct area of the building. This duct area ran parallel to the doors of the building flats. As most doors were decorated with flammable material like wooden and acrylic sheets, the fire spread quickly,” a fire brigade official told The Indian Express.
Through the duct area, the blaze quickly spread to the 12th floor of the building. Ashwini Parkar and Falguni Shah lost consciousness in the fire and were taken to the local hospital, where they were declared dead.
Officials said that the victims had not sustained many burn injuries; they had inhaled carbon monoxide, owing to smoke which had filled the building.
At least 28 persons who were stranded in the building were rescued from the terrace.
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“Since the fire had lit up several doors, it became harder for many to escape. Some managed to run outside the building, while others had escaped to the terrace,” an official said, adding that some victims were also rescued through windows.
What delayed rescue?
According to senior officials from the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation fire brigade, the firefighting system of the building was inoperative, which effectively delayed the rescue and fire operations.
“As per the initial inspection, electric supply for the garba mandap and lighting was being additionally drawn from the meter room. This could have resulted in its overloading. However, the final cause is yet to be established,” said a fire brigade personnel.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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