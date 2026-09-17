Man assaulted after objecting to loud music during Ganpati procession, 4 booked

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A 29-year-old Goregaon resident suffered a serious nose injury requiring surgery after he was allegedly assaulted by four men following an argument over loud music and noise during a Ganpati immersion procession, police said.
The incident took place around 10.20 am on September 15 outside Pradhan Society on Gotewadi Road in Goregaon East. The victim, Advait Arun Madkaikar, was reportedly objecting to the noise from a group playing dhol-tasha and bursting crackers outside his residential society when the argument escalated.
According to police, Madkaikar was also taking photographs of the vehicle and people participating in the procession when the group objected. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly punched him on the nose, while the others allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches.
“During an argument the suspect then allegedly assaulted Madkaikar with punches and kicks. One of the accused allegedly punched him on the nose, causing a serious injury,” said senior inspector Abdul Rauf Shaikh.
Madkaikar, who works in research services, subsequently sought medical treatment and underwent surgery for the injury. He approached the Vanrai police on Wednesday, following which an FIR was registered under Sections 117(2), 352 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The accused include the driver of the four-wheeler involved in the procession and three others. Police said the vehicle was registered as MH-02-CD-1188. The suspects have been identified and will be called to the police station for questioning and further legal action.
Madkaikar declined to comment when contacted by The Indian Express.
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