Man assaulted after objecting to loud music during Ganpati procession, 4 booked

The incident took place around 10.20 am on September 15 outside Pradhan Society on Gotewadi Road in Goregaon East. (Image generated using AI)

A 29-year-old Goregaon resident suffered a serious nose injury requiring surgery after he was allegedly assaulted by four men following an argument over loud music and noise during a Ganpati immersion procession, police said.

The incident took place around 10.20 am on September 15 outside Pradhan Society on Gotewadi Road in Goregaon East. The victim, Advait Arun Madkaikar, was reportedly objecting to the noise from a group playing dhol-tasha and bursting crackers outside his residential society when the argument escalated.

According to police, Madkaikar was also taking photographs of the vehicle and people participating in the procession when the group objected. During the altercation, one of the accused allegedly punched him on the nose, while the others allegedly assaulted him with kicks and punches.