Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Central Railway to run 22 special night local trains in Mumbai, check timings

Ganpati Festival 2026: Central Railway will operate 22 special night local trains in Mumbai during Ganpati Festival 2026 to help devotees and passengers travel during the late-night hours.

The special services will run on the Main Line between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane on the nights of September 23-24, September 24-25 and September 25-26.

On the Harbour Line, four additional special suburban trains will operate between CSMT Mumbai and Panvel on the night of September 25-26, coinciding with Ganpati immersion.

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Ganpati Festival Special trains 2026

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, the Railways have announced 390 special trains for Ganpati Festival 2026, in addition to regular scheduled services. Of these, Central Railway will operate 262 special trains, while Western Railway will run 64, Konkan Railway 58 and South Central Railway six special trains to facilitate passenger travel during the festival.