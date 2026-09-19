Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Central Railway to run 22 special night local trains in Mumbai, check timings

Central Railway will run 22 special night suburban trains during Ganpati Festival 2026, including services on the September 25-26 immersion night.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readSep 19, 2026 02:09 PM IST
Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Central Railway to run 22 special night local trains on September 25-26 (Image generated using AI)Ganpati Visarjan 2026: Central Railway to run 22 special night local trains on September 25-26 (Image generated using AI)
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Ganpati Festival 2026: Central Railway will operate 22 special night local trains in Mumbai during Ganpati Festival 2026 to help devotees and passengers travel during the late-night hours.

The special services will run on the Main Line between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan/Thane on the nights of September 23-24, September 24-25 and September 25-26.

On the Harbour Line, four additional special suburban trains will operate between CSMT Mumbai and Panvel on the night of September 25-26, coinciding with Ganpati immersion.

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Ganpati Festival Special trains 2026

According to Dr Swapnil Nila, Chief Public Relations Officer, Central Railway, the Railways have announced 390 special trains for Ganpati Festival 2026, in addition to regular scheduled services. Of these, Central Railway will operate 262 special trains, while Western Railway will run 64, Konkan Railway 58 and South Central Railway six special trains to facilitate passenger travel during the festival.

Ganpati Festival 2026: CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Thane special trains

The special trains will halt at all stations between CSMT Mumbai and their respective destinations.

On the Down Main Line, the special services will operate on all three nights:

  • CSMT-Kalyan Special 1: Departs CSMT Mumbai at 1:40 am and reaches Kalyan at 3:10 am.
  • CSMT-Thane Special 1: Departs CSMT Mumbai at 2:30 am and reaches Thane at 3:30 am.
  • CSMT-Kalyan Special 3: Departs CSMT Mumbai at 3:25 am and reaches Kalyan at 4:55 am.

On the Up Main Line:

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  • Kalyan-CSMT Special 2: Departs Kalyan at 12:05 am and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 2:00 am.
  • Thane-CSMT Special 2: Departs Thane at 1:00 am and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 2:00 am.
  • Thane-CSMT Special 4: Departs Thane at 2:00 am and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 3:00 am.
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Ganpati Visarjan 2026: CSMT-Panvel special trains

On the night of September 25-26, Central Railway will also operate four special suburban trains on the Harbour Line between CSMT Mumbai and Panvel.

Down Harbour Line

  • CSMT-Panvel Special 1: Departs CSMT Mumbai at 1:30 am and reaches Panvel at 2:50 am.
  • CSMT-Panvel Special 3: Departs CSMT Mumbai at 2:45 am and reaches Panvel at 4:05 am.

Up Harbour Line

  • Panvel-CSMT Special 2: Departs Panvel at 1:00 am and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 2:20 am.
  • Panvel-CSMT Special 4: Departs Panvel at 1:45 am and reaches CSMT Mumbai at 3:05 am.

Which stations will the special trains stop at?

According to Central Railway, the special suburban trains will halt at all stations on the respective routes between CSMT Mumbai and Kalyan, Thane or Panvel. The zonal railway has advised passengers travelling for Ganpati celebrations and immersion to make use of these special night suburban services.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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