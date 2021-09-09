Ganpati darshan online only, more than 5 people not allowed in public places: Mumbai police chief

Cautioning Mumbaikars about the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale through a video address on Thursday evening made it clear that no one will be allowed to visit any Ganpati mandal in Mumbai and darshan would have to be online for everyone.

Mumbai Police also issued an order stating that assembly of more than five people will not be allowed in any public place including Ganpati mandals during the 10-day Ganpati festival (September 10 to 19) and FIR will be registered under Section 188 of IPC against those violating the order.

“Over the past few days, there has been an increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Mumbai city and suburbs. Several popular Ganesh mandals have made arrangements for providing online darshan of the lord’s idols. As per government orders, no mandal has been given permission to allow people for mukh darshan this year. Hence I appeal to people not to crowd outside Ganpati mandals. No permission is granted for arrival or immersion processions of the idols. Please do not crowd at any public place to celebrate the festival,” said Nagrale.

He also appealed to all Ganesh mandals to make announcements through their social media handles requesting devotees not to visit them for darshan. He asked all Ganesh mandals not to take out a procession for arrival or immersion rituals.

“For pooja only five people are allowed, and during immersion ritual only 10 people are allowed. All these people have to be fully vaccinated. Medical experts have warned of the possibility of a third wave and hence I urge all Mumbaikars to cooperate with us to stop the spread of Covid-19,” added the Mumbai Police chief.

He added that the public should inform the police if they see any suspicious activity or object around them.