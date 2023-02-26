Gangster Prasad Pujari detained in Hong Kong over fake passport

Gangster Prasad Pujari, who is wanted in several cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder in India, has been detained by Chinese authorities in Hong Kong. Confirming the development, a senior official said that he was caught after a tip off from the Interpol on charges of fake passport when he was about to catch a flight to Shenzhen from Hong Kong.

Authorities said Pujari, who is married to a Chinese national, stays in Shenzhen with his wife and a child. He was travelling back home with his family when he was caught.

“We were informed that Pujari has been detained but it will be difficult to deport him to India,” said an officer.

According to officials, Pujari was part of a gang run by Kumar Pillai, till he was extradited. He has been involved in illegal activities from 2010, until 2020 when his mother Indira was arrested by Mumbai Crime Branch’s anti-extortion cell in a case of firing on a Shiv Sena worker at Tagare Nagar in Vikhroli.