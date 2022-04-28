Gangster Kumar Pillai acquitted in 2009 builder extortion case

ENGINEER-TURNED gangster Kumar Pillai was acquitted by a special court on Wednesday in a case of extortion of a builder in 2009. Pillai, who was shown as a wanted accused, was brought to the country from Singapore in 2016.

He was acquitted in another extortion case in 2020. The court on Wednesday also acquitted another accused, Bhaskar Pujari.

The prosecution had claimed that the complainant, who ran a construction business in the eastern suburbs of the city, had received a call from an international number demanding Rs 50 lakh in 2009. The caller claimed to be Pillai.

A few days later, a person entered the complainant’s office in Vikhroli, where he was sitting with his son and business partner, and pointed a golden-coloured pistol at him. It was claimed that he had tried to fire a bullet but only a noise was heard.

They then closed the door fearing that the man would try to fire again. They also called the police control room. It was claimed that three persons gathered at the spot and his business partner had been injured due to a broken glass window.

The prosecution examined 21 witnesses including the complainant, his son and others.

Defence lawyers representing Pillai, Mahesh Mule and Pankaj Kavale, had submitted that there was no evidence linking Pillai to the calls. It was submitted that the complainant had also deposed that he had never met Pillai or spoken to him, it was claimed.

Special judge Rahul Bhosale acquitted Pillai for lack of evidence.