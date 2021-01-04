Gangster Chhota Rajan convicted in extortion case

A special court on Monday convicted gangster Chhota Rajan and three others in connection with an extortion case and sentenced them to two years of imprisonment under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act and the IPC under charges of extortion, criminal conspiracy and common intent.

The complainant in the alleged extortion case is a builder based in Navi Mumbai who had stated that he had received a demand of paying Rs 26 crore between August and October 2015. Special Public Prosecutor Pradip Gharat examined over 30 witnesses in the case, including the builder.

Rajan has previously been convicted for the murder of journalist J Dey and is currently serving life imprisonment at Tihar jail in New Delhi. He was extradited in 2015 and has multiple cases lodged against him, ranging from murder, extortion to smuggling and drug trafficking.