Gangster Chhota Rajan acquitted in murder bid case

Gangster Chhota Rajan was acquitted by a special court on Friday in a murder bid case dating back to 2009 filed in Pune. The special court also cleared four others of the charges. Rajan, who is serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist JDey, will continue to remain in jail.

The matter pertains to an incident from 2009 where a dispute had arisen between brothers of a business family in Pune. One of them, S K Agarwal, an accused in the case, sought the help of a henchman of Rajan’s to persuade the other brothers to resolve the dispute.

The police had named Rajan, claiming he was part of the conspiracy as well. The CBI, which took over all the cases pending against Rajan after his extradition from Indonesia in 2015, continued with the prosecution, charging Rajan for the murder bid.