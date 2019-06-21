Gangster ‘aide’ held over threats to MNS leader

An alleged aide of gangster Suresh Pujari was arrested Thursday by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell for sending death threats to MNS Thane leader Avinash Jadhav.

According to police, Jadhav reached out to Satish Shetty, the Pujari aide, as the latter was threatening and extorting a builder. Jadhav wanted to sort the matter out, but hung up when he couldn’t, police said. After this, he got threatening calls from unknown international numbers that claimed to be from the Pujari gang.

Naupada police registered a case for threatening and extortion against Pujari and three others. “We are interrogating Shetty and will soon arrest more accused in the matter,” an officer said.