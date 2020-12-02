scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 02, 2020
‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ writer Zeishan Quadri booked for ‘cheating’

According to a complaint registered at Amboli police station, the financier had backed a web series written by Quadri. However, work on it was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown, the police said.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Updated: December 2, 2020 9:04:43 pm
Quadri has written the screenplay for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ parts 1 and 2 and Hansal Mehta’s recently released film ‘Chhalaang’, among others. (Source: ZeishanQuadri/Instagram)

Scriptwriter and actor Zeishan Quadri was booked on Monday for allegedly cheating a film financier of Rs 1.25 crore.

“The complainant has alleged that instead of using the money to develop the series, Quadri used the money for other expenses,” said Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector, Amboli police station.

Quadri has written the screenplay for Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ parts 1 and 2 and Hansal Mehta’s recently released film ‘Chhalaang’, among others.

Kamthe said that Quadri would be summoned for questioning.

