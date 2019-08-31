Gangrape victim dies in Mumbai; women’s panel sends notice to Mumbai Police, wants status report

TWO DAYS after a 19-year-old woman, who was allegedly gangraped by her friends in Mumbai, passed away in Aurangabad, the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission took cognizance of the incident on Thursday and sent a notice to the police, asking for a detailed report on its investigation.

Vijaya Rahatkar, the chairperson of the commission, confirmed that a notice has been sent to the Mumbai Police.

“The commission has also asked the police to take swift action against the culprits,” she added.

In his complaint to the police in Aurangabad, the father of the woman has alleged that the 19-year-old went to her friend’s house in Mumbai on July 7 but returned a few hours later, complaining of dizziness and blackout.

She was initially taken to a doctor but as her condition deteriorated, she was taken to Jalna and admitted in a private hospital on July 15. Ten days later, she was shifted to a government hospital in Aurangabad. By then, she was not in a position to speak.

On July 26, the father filed a complaint with the police in Aurangabad, alleging that his daughter has told him through gestures that she was gangraped by her friends at the party. The case was then transferred to the Mumbai Police. No arrests have been made yet.

Meanwhile, accusing the BJP-led state government of being “insensitive” towards women safety, NCP MP Supriya Sule on Friday led the party’s protest march in Mumbai, demanding an SIT probe into the death of the woman. The Lok Sabha MP from Baramati contended that the ongoing probe into the matter not being carried out “properly”.

Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council, Neelam Gorhe, said she has instructed the Mumbai Police to trace the accused and ensure that the chargesheet in the matter is filed properly.

WITH PTI Inputs