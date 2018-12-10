Gang using forged papers to avail bank loans for four-wheelers busted

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch claims to have busted a cheating racket where fraudsters would allegedly use forged bank statements to secure bank loans for four-wheelers, mortgage those four-wheelers in Gujarat and then go missing.

Advertising

The police have found that one of the arrested accused, Gordan Misquita (32), has been arrested twice in the past, too, using the same modus operandi.

Sunil Bajare, senior inspector of property cell, said that Misquita along with Ganpat Raikar (46), and a few wanted accused would create forged bank slips on computers that would indicate they had sufficient balance for a four-wheeler loan to be approved. After creating forged documents, they would approach several banks seeking loans for the down payment for a four-wheeler.

“After purchasing the four-wheeler, they would give it on mortgage to those wanting a four-wheeler. Majority of them were from the Gujarat area as most of their contacts operated there,” Bajare said, adding: “The vehicles seized are worth Rs 64 lakh.”