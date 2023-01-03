Gang of cyber frauds busted; four held from Rajasthan, UP

THE CYBER cell of Mumbai Police crime branch has arrested four persons from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh for allegedly duping people of lakhs of rupees by showing interest in buying a commodity from them and subsequently forcing them to share the bank account details.

According to police, the scam came to light while they were investigating a cheating case in which a man from the northern suburbs in Mumbai was duped of Rs 17.91 lakh.

The police said the complainant, who wished to sell off his furniture, had posted the photos of his items on Olx.

“Minutes after posting, the complainant got a call from a person who identified himself as Ashok Kumar. He claimed that he wanted to buy the furniture,” said an officer.

“The accused then claimed that there was some problem in making the payment and as a tester, he sent a QR code to him and asked him to scan it in his private account bank’s (ICICI) app after which Rs 9,000 got deducted.” The police said that the complainant was further conned of Rs 17.82 lakh under the pretext of recovering the lost money.

Later, when the frauds stopped responding, the complainant realised that he had been duped, following which he lodged a complaint with the police and a case was registered under relevant sections of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

During the course of the investigation, police officials started scrutinising the call data record of the mobile number and the bank account details obtained from the complainant.

“After technical analysis of the information, we came to know that the group of people who dialled numbers across the country to dupe people through Olx and forced them to transfer money under the pretext of helping, were based in Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh,” said an investigator.

However, the money obtained through defrauding were withdrawn by other gang members located in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Officials revealed that a special team was then designated at the three locations following which Sarvsukh Khutta Rujdar (37) was caught from his house at Bharatpur while another accused, Tulsiram Rodulal Meena, was apprehended from Jaipur.

Two other accused, Ajit Poswal and Irsaad Sardar, were arrested from Bharatpur and Mathura, respectively.

The investigators further said they have seized Rs 2 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones, 32 debit cards of different banks, two bank cheque books and four SIM cards of different companies from them.

“The four accused have used over 835 mobile phones to dupe people,” said an officer. Ten cases have been registered against the arrested fraudsters in Mumbai in which they have duped people of Rs 53.74 lakh.

“On the basis of the mobile numbers that these bunch of fraudsters have used, we have come to know that there are 269 complaints against them on online platforms in Maharashtra while 577 complaints were received against these fraudsters by Telangana police,” said an officer.