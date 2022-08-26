Gang dupes Mumbai businessman posing as Income Tax officers, arrested

A gang that duped a Vikhroli-based businessman in Mumbai by posing as Income Tax officers last month has been arrested on separate occasions over the past couple of days, police said Thursday. The fraudsters had been allegedly tipped off by the maid and driver working for the businessman who knew he kept cash in the house, police said.

The Parksite police arrested the men identified as Dheeraj Kamble, Prashant Bhatnagar, Wasim Qureshi and Ejaz Khan. Some other accused, including the maid, Nita Kamble, are still at large.

According to the police, the four men raided a businessman’s house at Mayfair Sonata Green building, Hiranandani, Vikhroli (West), after posing as Income Tax officers and fled with cash to the tune of Rs 1 lakh.

An officer said that Nita Kamble had informed the accused about large sums of cash kept in the house. On July 27, the men dressed up in formal clothes and sporting fake identity cards of Income Tax officials reached the residence of the businessman at Vikhroli.

“They even produced a fake search warrant to the family members before barging into the house. The fraudsters searched the house, took Rs 1 lakh and fled the scene. When the businessman later approached the Income Tax Department, he was informed that the I-T sleuths have not conducted any such raid,” police said.

The businessman approached the local Parksite police and registered an FIR on July 30.