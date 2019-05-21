Toggle Menu
Gang busted for selling medicines for defence use in black market in Navi Mumbai

The main accused have been identified as Mahesh Nagansure (36), Sachin Vadaskar (29) and Sachin Baldeva (41), who work for Shri Samarth Distributors in Nagpada.

Navi Mumbai Police have busted a gang allegedly involved in selling medicines meant for defence personnel. Police nabbed the accused after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered a case with Vashi Police.

Crime branch officials said the accused had diverted consignments meant for defence personnel to the black market.

“We have arrested nine men, some of whom were working for a firm in Sanpada. The medicines used to come from Jammu, Amritsar, Lucknow, Pune and other cities. The accused used to wipe away the ‘defence personnel only’ tag using a special chemical, after which the medicines were sold to private stores across Navi Mumbai and Pune,” a senior crime branch official said. He added, “Generally, manufacturers get a subsidy for making medicines for defence use. These men were making money by cheating the government.”

Police said the other accused are all suppliers — Neeraj Singh (26) from Royal Pharma in Pune, Sanjay Garg (49) from Vishal Pharma in Delhi and Tarun Madan (30) from Sadguru Pharma in Delhi, to name a few. They have been booked for cheating and other sections under the FDA Act.

