Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Ganeshotsav: This year, Mumbai’s Bandra West mandal recreates 52-foot Pashupatinath temple

The Bandra West mandal is famous for creating replicas of prominent temples during Ganesh festival celebrations in Mumbai. The Pashupatinath temple, which they have focused on this year, is an ancient Shiva shrine in Nepal.

Previously, the mandal has created replicas of famous temples in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, including the Shirdi Sai temple and the Lord Vithal temple of Pandharpur.

The Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal in Mumbai, which is famous for recreating prominent temples at the annual Ganesh festival, has created a 52-feet replica of Kathmandu’s famous Pashupatinath temple this year.

This Ganesh mandal is also known for its use of colourful lights in various formations that draws huge crowds. Last year, the organisers had successfully created a replica of Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath temple. The year before, which was also the mandal’s silver jubilee, saw them crafting a replica of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s Wada (residence) in Ratnagiri.

The Pashupatinath temple, which they have focused on this year, is an ancient shrine dedicated to lord Shiva in the foothills of the Himalayas in Nepal. The world heritage site is also noted for its pagoda-style architecture. The organisers of the mandal have not only managed to recreate the architectural design of the temple, but also its unique Shivlinga and the gabhara (inner division).

MLA and Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, the chief advisor of the Bandra West Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, has appealed to all Ganesha devotees to visit the mandal and seek darshan. The mandal also undertakes various medical, social and cultural activities. “This year too, we will follow all the necessary guidelines,” said its president Jeetendra Raut.

Previously, the mandal has created replicas of famous temples in Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, including the Shirdi Sai temple and the Lord Vithal temple of Pandharpur.

Ganeshotsav celebrations in the Bandra Reclamation area draw people from across religions. The Bandra West constituency is cosmopolitan in character with the mandal too reflecting this. Every year, dignitaries from various fields, including film, sports and politics, come to the mandal to seek darshan of lord Ganesh. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers did not compromise on the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 08:08:03 pm
