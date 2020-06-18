Ganeshotsav: Maharashtra CM urges Ganesh mandals to keep celebrations low-key

A one-man panel was formed to suggest ways to handle the crowd that visit the mandal during Ganeshotsav in 2018. (File) A one-man panel was formed to suggest ways to handle the crowd that visit the mandal during Ganeshotsav in 2018. (File)

As Maharashtra continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday urged Ganesh mandals across the state to celebrate the upcoming festival with simplicity and keep it low-key, stating that there should be no crowding and processions.

Maharashtra has the highest burden of Covid-19 cases in India with over 1.13 lakh confirmed cases. While Ganeshotsav, among Maharashtra’s most popular festivals, will still be celebrated this August, it may be devoid of its usual pomp.

“It is true that the festival will not be celebrated with much fanfare this year. Since the threat from coronavirus is not yet over, there will be no crowds and no processions. We will have to take all precautions and celebrate the festival in a very simple way,” said Thackeray, who held a review meeting on videoconference on the law and order situation during Ganesh festival.

Thackeray said everyone needs to think of how the festival can be celebrated more simply. “We have started ‘Mission Begin Again’ in the state. So, we will have to take all the steps cautiously. We will take care that the Ganesh festival tradition is not broken under any condition but we will also have to remember social responsibility. We should celebrate the festival in such a way that will set an example before the world,” said the chief minister, urging Ganesh mandals to cooperate with the government.

The 10-day festival will begin from August 22 this year. Thackeray also thanked Ganesh mandals from Pune and other places who have decided to celebrate the festival in a low-key manner. He also thanked them for their contribution to the Chief Minister Relief Fund and for organising various social initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, senior bureaucrats, police officials and representatives of Ganesh mandals.

