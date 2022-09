Ganesh Visarjan: Traffic restrictions in Mumbai; check out affected routes

Traffic restrictions will be in place in Mumbai on September 5, September 6 and September 9 when the Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) processions will take place. In all, 74 roads will be shut for vehicular traffic; 54 roads will have one-way vehicular traffic; heavy vehicles will be banned on 57 roads and parking restrictions will be applicable at 114 places in the city. These restrictions will be in place on the above days between 12 pm to 6 am.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have issued a separate note on diversions due to Metro work and another one on dangerous bridges.

Here’s the list of all roads that will remain closed on these days.

SOUTH MUMBAI

(A) CLOSURE OF ROADS FOR VEHICULAR TRAFFIC :- 31 Road

COLABA TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Nathalal parekh marg : will be closed Budhvar Park to Indu Clinic.

KALBADEVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

2) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Princess Street to Thakurdwar Jn.

B.MARG TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Thakurdwar To Bhalchandra Company)

4) V.P.Road will be closed from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

5) B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

6) R.R.Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Portuguese Church upto Prathana samaj.

7) C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

8) 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

9) Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

10) 2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

11) Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

12) V. P. Road will be closed from Kavasji Patel Tank to S.V.P. Road Junction and its Jn. with Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg. (Lamington Road)

13) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Marg (Sandhurst Road) will be closed from Dr. N.A.Purandare Marg (Marine Drive) to its Junction with Pandit Paluskar Chowk (Opera House) and further up to its Junction with Raja Ram Mohan Rai Marg. (Prarthana Samaj). The Wadi Bunder bridge shall be closed, West to East.

DONGRI TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) Jeenabai Mulji Rathod marg will be closed from Shivdas Chapsi Marg To P Demello road.

TARDEO TRAFFIC DIVISION

15) Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its Junction Dr. N.A. Purandare Marg to Nyaymurti Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road).

NAGPADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

16) N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction To Khatav Mill

17) B.J. Marg will be closed from Sat Rasta Junction To Khada Parsi Junction.

18) Clear Road will be closed from Khada Parsi Junction To Nagpada Junction.

19) Maulana Azad Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Don Taki

20) Belasis Road will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Mumbai Central Junction

21) Maulana Shaukatali Road will be closed from Shuklagi Road. To Don Taki Junction

BYCULLA TRAFFIC DIVISION

22) Dr. B. A. Road will be closed for traffic from its Junction with Bharatmata to Bawala Compound (D. K. Road Junction)

23) Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be closed for traffic from its Junction with Gopal Naik Chauk (Shirsagar Hotel) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

24) Dattaram Lad Marg will be closed for traffic from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawant Chowk, Kalachowky.

25) Sane Guruji Marg will be closed from Sant Jaganade Chowk/Gas Company Junction to Aarthar Road Naka.

26) Ganesh Nagar Lane will be closed from Chiwda Galli – Puja Hotel To B.A. Road

27) Din Show Petit Lane will be closed from Chavan Masala To B.A. Road

28) T. B. Kadam Marg will be closed from Voltas Company To Udipi Hotel

29) Barrister Nath Pai road-north bond will be closed from alburt junction to shravan yashwante junction

BHOIWADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

30) Dr. E.Borges Marg will be closed from Dr. B.A Road, Suparibaug Junction to Palav Khanolkar Chowk.

31) Jerbhai Wadia Road will be closed from Parel T.T to G.D Ambekar Marg towards Mane Master Chowk.

(B) ONE-WAY ROADS :- 29 Road

COLABA TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Nathalal Parekh Marg, Colaba will be closed from its Junction with Capt.Prakash Pethe Marg for South Bond and existing one way between Pandey Marg and Colaba Post Office shall be both ways.

2) Rambhau Salgaonkar Marg will be closed from its Junction with Shahid Bhagat Singh Marg to its Junction with Nathalal Parekh Marg for West Bond traffic.

AZAD MAIDAN TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) Mahapalika Marg will be closed for North Bond traffic from CSMT intersection to Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk ( Metro Cinema Junction ). The North Bond traffic will be diverted through Dr.D.N.Road. The South Bond traffic from Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowky ( Metro Cinema Junction ) to CSMT wil be operated Oneway on Mahapalika Marg.

KALBADEVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

4) J S S Road will be closed from Princess street Junction to Thakurdwar Jn.

5) Kalbadevi Road will be closed from Tambakata To Vardhman Junction.

B.MARG TRAFFIC DIVISION

6) Kalbadevi Road will be closed from Kika street Junction to Tamba kata.

DONGRI TRAFFIC DIVISION

7) Shivdas Chapsi Marg will be closed from south Jinabai Mulji Rathod marg To Noorbag Junction.

TARDEO TRAFFIC DIVISION

8) Pandita Ramabai Marg will be closed from its Junction with Nyaymurthi Sitaram Patkar Marg (Hughes Road) upto Nana Chowk for West Bond vehicular traffic i.e. “No Entry ” from Nana Chowk.

9) Kennedy Bridge will be closed for South Bond traffic i.e. ” No Entry ” from Nana Chowk.

10) Grant Road Bridge will be closed from Nana chowk to Grant road East.

11) Pathe Bapurao Marg ( Falkland Road ) will be closed for East Bond traffic i.e. ” No Entry ” from Tardeo Circle.

12) Javji Dadaji Marg ( Tardeo Road ) will be closed from Nana Chowk to Tardeo Circle i.e. ” No Entry ” from Tardeo Circle.

13) Bellasis Bridge will be closed for West Bond from Mumbai Central.

14) French Bridge will be closed for South Bond vehicular traffic i.e. “No Entry” from Nyaymurthi Sitaram Patkar Marg. ( Hughes Road )

MALBAR HILL TRAFFIC DIVISION

15) Walkeshwar Road will be closed for vehicular traffic proceeding down the hill from Teen Batti to Band Stand. ( Except for BEST buses )

NAGAPADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

16) Mumbai Central Bridge will be closed for traffic from Mumbai Central to Tardeo Chowk.

17) Diana Bridge will be closed from Tardeo Chowk to Navjeevan Jn.

18) Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg will be closed for traffic from Mumbai Central to Navajivan Junction.

19) Dr. Anandrao Nair Marg will be closed for traffic from Sathrasta Junction to Maratha Mandir.

20) Sane Guruji Marg will be closed for traffic from Chichapokali to Sath Rasta Junction.

21) R. S. Nimkar Marg will be one way for North Bond traffic from Balaram Street Junction to Alexandra Cinema Junction i.e. ” No Entry ” from Alexandra Cinema.

22) Chichapokali Bridge will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction to Sane Guruji Marg for South bond Traffic.

23) N.M.Joshi Marg will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction to Khatav Mill.

BHOIWADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

24) Mumbai Marathi Granth Sangralaya Marg will be one way for Sarfare Junction to Dr.B.A. Road, towards Naigaon Cross Road Junction.

25) G.D.Ambekar Marg will be one way from its Junction with Mane Master Chowk to its Junction with Sant Gora Kumbhar Chowk and will be closed from Sant Gora Kumbhar Chowk to warfare chowk North bond.

26) Dr. S. S. Rao Road will be one way from its Junction with Aacharya Donde Marg up to Halfkin Insititute to its Junction with Gopal Naik Chowk.

27) Aacharya Donde Marg will be one way from Dr. B.A. Road from its Junction with Parel T.T. upto its Junction with Khanolkar Chowk.

28) Mahadeo Palav Marg ( Curry Road Bridge ) will be one way from its Junction with Dr.B.A. Road ( Bharatmata Junction) to its Junction with Shingate Master Chowk.

29) Jagannath Bhatankar Marg (Elphinstone Bridge) will be one way from Junction with Elphistone road to its Junction with Parel T.T.

(C) BAN ON GOODS VEHICLES :- 21 Road

Goods Vehicles shall be prohibited on the following roads except those carrying Ganapati idols.

KALBADEVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Princess street Junction to Thakurdwar Jn.

2) L.T.Marge will be closed from Metro Jn. To Chakala Jn.

3) B.J.Road will be totally closed

B.MARG TRAFFIC DIVISION

4) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Thakurdwar Junction to Portuguese Church.

5) V.P.Road will be closed from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company

6) B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

7) R.R.Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Bata Junction.

8) C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

9) 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

10) Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

11) 2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

12) Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

13) V.P.MARG will be totally closed.

14) S.V.P.Road, Sandhurst Road will be totally closed.

15) Lamigton Road, will be closed from M. Powel Junction To Navjeen Junction.

TARDEO TRAFFIC DIVISION

16) Gopalrao Deshmukh Road will be closed from Mahalaxmi Jn. To Kemps corner

17) S. Patkar Marg will be closed from RTI Jn. To Sukhsagar Jn.

18) Bhulabhai Desai Marg will be closed from Haji ali to Stefen Church.

19) Warden road will be closed Stefen church to Nana chowk.

DONGRI TRAFFIC DIVISION

20) Ramchandra Bhatt Marg, Dongri will be totally closed.

MALBAR HILL TRAFFIC DIVISION

21) Nepean-sea Road will be closed from Stefen Church to J. Mehata Bus stop.

(D) PARKING RESTRICTIONS : 48 Road

Parking of vehicles along the following roads would be prohibited from 11.00 a.m. to 6.00a.m. (Next day) on all these days mentioned above.

COLABA TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Nathalal Parekh Marg will be closed from Sadhu Vasvani Marg to its Junction with Badhawar Park.

2) Capt. Prakash Pethe Marg will be closed from Sadhu Vasvani Marg to its Junction with Badhawar Park.

DONGRI TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) Jeenabai Mulji Rathod Marg will be totally closed.

KALBADEVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

4) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Princess Steet Jn. To Thakurdwar Jn.

5) L.T.Marg will be closed from Metro Jn. To Chakala Jn.

6) B.J.Road will be totally closed.

B.MARG TRAFFIC DIVISION:

7) J. S. S. Road will be closed from Thakurdwar Junction to Portuguese Church.

8) V.P.Road will be closed from C.P.Tank circle to Bhalchandra Company.

9) B.J. road will be closed from J.S.S. Road to M.K.Road.

10) R.R.Road will be closed from Charni Road Station to Bata Junction.

11) C.P. Tank Road will be closed from Madhav Baug to C.P. Tank Circle.

12) 2nd Kumbharwada Road will be totally closed.

13) Sant Sena Marg will be totally closed.

14) 2nd Sutar Galli will be totally closed.

15) Nanubhai Desai Road will be totally closed.

16) V.P.MARG will be totally closed.

17) S.V.P.Road, Sandhurst Road. will be totally closed.

18) Lamigton Road, will be closed from M. Powel Junction To Navjeen Junction.

TARDEO TRAFFIC DIVISION:

19) Jagannath Shankar Sheth Marg Will be closed from Nana Chowk to Canady Bridge.

20) Pandita Ramabai Marg will be totally closed

21) Nyaymurthi Sitaram Patkar Marg will be totally closed

22) August Kranti Marg, Will be closed from Nana Chowk To Kems Corner

MALBAR HILL TRAFFIC DIVISION

23) Walkeshwar Road Will be closed from Teen Batti to Band Stand Chowpatty.

24) Band Stand Junction Area.

NAGPADA TRAFFIC DIVISION

25) N.M.Joshi Marg Will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction To Khatav Mill

26) Sane Guruji Marg Will be closed from Chinchpokali Junction To Sat Rasta Junction

27) B.J. Marg Will be closed from Khataw Mill To Khada Parsi Junction.

28) Claire Road Will be closed from Khada Parsi Junction To Nagpada Junction.

29) Maulana Azad Road Will be closed from Nagpada Junction To Don Taki

30) Maulana Shaukatali Road Will be closed from Don Taki Junction To Shuklagi Road.

31) Nair Road Will be closed from Sat Rasta Junction To Mumbai Central Junction

32) Dr. Bhadkamkar Marg Will be closed from Mumbai Central Junction To Navjeevan Junction

33) R.S. Nimkar Marg will be closed from Behram Naka to Rushi Mehta Jn.

BYCULLA TRAFFIC DIVISION

34) Dr. B .A. Road from Bharatmata Junction To Khada Parsi Junction..

35) Dr. S.S. Road from Gopal Naik Chowk ( Shirsagar Hotel ) to Lalbaug Police Chowky.

36) Sane Guruji Marg from Sant Jagnade Chowk. ( Gas Company ) To Arther Road Naka

37) Dattaram Lad Marg from Chinchpokali Bridge to Shravan Yashawante Chowk, Kala Chowki.

38) G.D.Ambekar Marg from Shravan Yashwante Chowk to Baill Ghoda Hospital Gate

39) Sai Baba Path from Bharatmata, Jijibhai Lane to T Junction.

40) Shrikant Hadkar Marg from Shravan Yashwante Chowk to Vishva Vihar Darga

41) Ganesh Nagar Lane from Chiwda Galli – Puja Hotel To Dr. B.A.Road

42) DinShaw Patit Lane from Chavan Masala To Dr. B.A.Road

43) T.B.Kadam Marg from Voltas Company To Udipi Hotel

44) Rambhau Bhogle Marg from Voltas Company To Albert Junction

45) Jakeria Bunder Road from Albert Junction To Vishva Vihar Darge

46) B. Nath Pai Marg from Shravan Yashwante Chowk to Albert Junction

BHOIWADA TRAFFIC DIVISION:

47) G.D. Ambekar Marg from Sarfare Chowk to Mane Master Chowk to Sant Gora Kumbhar Chowk

48) Jerbai Wadia Marg from Mane Master Chowk to Khanolkar chowk.

49) Dr. E. Mojess Marg from Palav Sadan Jn. to Supari Baug Jn.

CENTRAL MUMBAI

(A) CLOSURE OF ROADS FOR VEHICULAR TRAFFIC :- 11 Road

DADAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Ranade Road from Paneri Junction to Chaityabhumi.

2) Dynashwar Mandir Marg, From Chaityabhumi To Sea Fess

3) Jambhekar Maharaj Marg, from Suryvanshi Hall To Chaityabhumi

4) Swatantravir Sawarkar Marg from Siddhi Vinayak Junction To Yes Bank

5) All Keluskar Marg South & North will be totally closed.

6) All M. B. Raut Marg will be totally closed.

7) Tilak Bridge from Kotwal Garden to Dadar T.T. Junction

8) S.K.Bole Road from Portugeez Church To Siddhi Vinayak Mandir

MATUNGA TRAFFIC DIVISION :

9) Tilak Bridge will be closed from Khodadad Circle (Dadar T.T.) to Kotwal Garden.

KURLA TRAFFIC DIVISION :

10) L.B.S. Road will be closed from North Kamani Junction to Kurla Depo.

11) New Mill Road, will be closed from Chikne Chowk To Sahar Junction.

(B) ONE-WAY ROADS :- 12

WORLI TRAFFIC DIVISION:

1) Dr. Annie Beasant Road will be closed for South Bond traffic from Worli Naka to Haji Ali Junction. The said traffic will be diverted from Worli Naka on Dr.E. Moses Road, Mahalaxmi Railway Station via Keshavrao Khade Marg to Haji Ali Jn.

2) N. M. Joshi Marg – Lalbaug Raja Ganapati while coming South bond towards Bharatmata Junction the Traffic from Shingate Master Chowk towards Bharatmata Junction will be temporarily stopped and when Lalbaugh Raja Ganpati clears u turn, at Bharatmata Junction traffic will again started.

DADAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) Veer Savarkar Marg (North Bond) Traffic on both routes will be diverted from South Bond.

4) S.K.Bole Road from Portugeez Church To Siddhi Vinayak Mandir

MAHIM TRAFFIC DIVISION

5) Takandas Kataria Road From Gangavihar to Shobha Hotel Jn. To Asavari Jn.

MATUNGA TRAFFIC DIVISION

6) Mankikar Marg will be closed from Sion Junction to Chuna Bhatti

7) Tilak Marg will be closed from Dadar T. T. Jn. To Kotwal Garden.

8) B.A. Road will be closed from Maheshwari Udyan to Supari bagh Jn. South Bond. (South bond Vehicals Diverted from North bond)

DHARAVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

9) T. A. Kataria Road From Kumbharwada to Gangavihar Jn.

10) Sant Rohidas Marg From Sant Rohidas Marg to Y Junction

(C) BAN ON GOODS VEHICLES :- 17 Road

Goods Vehicles shall be prohibited on the following roads except those carrying Ganapati idols.

DADAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) All Veer Savarkar Marg will be totally closed.

2) All Gokhale Road will be totally closed.

3) S.K.Bole Road will be totally closed.

4) Bhawani Shankar Road will be totally closed.

5) All N.C.Kelkar Marg. will be totally closed.

6) Tilak Bridge will be totally closed.

MAHIM TRAFFIC DIVISION

7) Chatrapatti Shivaji Maharaj Marg From Mogal lane to Gangavihar Jn.

8) Senapati Bapat Marg From Raheja Hospital to Matunga west Rly. Stn

9) Mori Road, Mahim. From Mahim Jn. To Mahim Fatak

10) T.H.Kataria Marg. Rrom Gangavihar to Shobha Hotel jn. To Asavari jn.

MATUNGA TRAFFIC DIVISION

11) Tilak Road. From Dadar T. T. Junction to Kotwal Garden

DHARAVI TRAFFIC DIVISION

12) Sant Rohidas Marg. From Sant Rohidas Marg to Y Junction

13) T.A.Kataria Marg. From Kumbharwada to Gangavihar Junction

14) Kumbharwada. From Sion Hospital Jn. To 60 feet Road

KURLA TRAFFIC DIVISION

15) L.B.S. Marg. From Kamani Jn. To Kurla Depot.

16) New Mill Road, From Chikne Chowk To Sahara Junction

K.C TRAFFIC DIVISION

17) B.K.C. Road from MTNL Jn. To Family Court

(D) PARKING RESTRICTIONS : 12 Road

Parking of vehicles along the following roads would be prohibited from 11.00 a.m. to 6.00a.m. (Next day) on all these days mentioned above.

WORLI TRAFFIC DIVISION:

1) Dr. Anne Besant Marg from Worli Naka to Lotus Junction.

2) R.G. Thadani Marg from Poddar Hospital Jn. To Bindu Madhav Thakre Chowk

3) N.M. Joshi Marg from Aurthor Road Naka to Shingte Master Chowk

DADAR TRAFFIC DIVISION:

4) Swatentre Veer Savarkar Marg From Sidhivinayak Jn. To Yes Bank Jn.

5) Ranade Road from N.C.Kelkar Road to Chaityabhumi.

6) All M. B. Raut Marg

7) All Keluskar Marg. ( South & North )

8) Jambhekar Maharaj Marg From Chaityabhumi to suryawanshi hall Chowpati

9) All N.C. Kelkar Marg

10) All J.K. Sawant Marg

11) All Dynaneshwar Mandir Road

MAHIM TRAFFIC DIVISION:

12) All T.H.Kataria Marg ( Mahim Traffic Division).

13) Taikalwadi Road from Reunion Hotel to Star city Cinema

14) Manmala Tank Road from Gangavihar to Star City Cinema

15) Mori Road from Mahim Jn. To Mahim Fatak

MATUNGA TRAFFIC DIVISION

16) Dr. B.A. Road. From Kohinoor Jn. Dadar to Highway Apt. Sion

DHARAVI TRAFFIC DIVISION:

17) All T.H.Kataria Marg ( Mahim Traffic Division).

KURLA TRAFFIC DIVISION:

18) L.B.S. Road, From Naupada Jn. To Kurla Depot south and North bond

19) New Mill Road From Chikne chowk to old Agra Road(Sahara Jn.).

K.C. TRAFFIC DIVISION:

K.C. Road From MTNL Jn. To Family Court

EASTERN SUBURBS

(A) CLOSURE OF ROADS FOR VEHICULAR TRAFFIC :- 12 Road

CHEMBUR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Hemu Kalani Marg From Basant Park Jn. To Umarshi Bappa Chowk

2) Gidwani Marg From Golf club to Zama Chowk

3) R.C.Marg. From from Zama Chowk to Chembur Naka

DEONAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

4) Ghatlagaon will be closed from Subhash Nagar Road to Ghatlagaon Ganesh Immersion point.

MULUND TRAFFIC DIVISION

5) Bhattipada Marg, Bhandup W From Jangal Mangal Marg jn. To LBS road Jn.

6) Jangal Mangal Marg Bhandup W From Laxmi Hotel to Sarvodaya Nagar society

7) Din Dayal Updhyaya,Marg ( Dumping Road ) Mulund ( W ) From LBS road/Modella Jn. To Dr. Ambedkar Chowk

8) Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg, Mulund (W) From North Modela light Signal Jn. To Toll Naka. And both side Vehicle diverted to South Bond

9) Jangal Mangal Road from Tembi Pada Road Jn. To Shivaji Talao

10) Lal Bahadur Shashtri Marg from Tank Road jn. To Shivaji Talao .

11) Sarvoday Nagar, Jangal Mangal Road. From Sarvoday Nagar, Jangal Mangal Road to shivaji Talao

POWAI TRAFFIC DIVISION

12) Saki Vihar Road From Dr. B.A Road Jn. To JVLR Road(Pawar wadi Immersion point)

(B) ONE-WAY ROADS :- 00

NIL

(C) BAN ON GOODS VEHICLES :- 03 Road

Goods Vehicles shall be prohibited on the following roads except those carrying Ganapati idols.

CHEMBUR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) R.C. Marg : from Zama Chowk to Chembur Naka

GHATKOPAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

2) Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla (W). Narayan Nagar to Shreyas Jn. Gandhi Nagar

POWAI TRAFFIC DIVISION

3) JVLR Road From Milind Nagar to Powai Market Plaza gate North Bond

PARKING RESTRICTIONS : 15 Road

CHEMBUR TRAFFIC DIVISION:

1) V.N. Purav Marg From K Star mall to Umarshi Bappa Jn. Both side

2) Hemu Kalani Marg From Umarshi Bappa Jn. To Basant park Jn. Both side

3) S.G. Barve Marg from Umarshi Bappa Chowk to Nehrunagar Jn. Both side

4) R.C. Marg from Tembi bridge to Zama Mahal Jn. Both side

5) C.G. Gidwani Road From Golf Club to Zama Mahal Jn. Both Side

6) M.G. Road From Haveli Bridge to Amar Mahal Jn. Both side

7) P.L. Lokhande Marg from Chembur Fatak to Gurunarayan Highschool bothside

MULUND TRAFFIC DIVISION:

8) Bhattipada Marg, Bhandup (W). from Jangal Mangal marg jn. To LBS Marg Jn.

9) Jangal Mangal Marg, Bhandup (W). From Laxmi Hotel to Sarvodaya Nagar Society

10) Dindayal Upadhyay Marg ( Dumping Road ), Mulund (W) from LBS Road/Modela Jn. To B.R. Ambedkar Chowk

11) Lal Bahdur Shastri Marg, Mulund (W). From North Model light signal jn. To Toll naka and both side vehicls diverted to south bond.

12) Jangal Mangal road /Tembhepada Road Junction to Shivaji talao

13) Lal Bahdur Shastri Tank Road Junction to Shivaji talao

14) Sarvoday Nagar to Jangal Mangal Road to Shivaji talao

POWAI TRAFFIC DIVISION

15) JVLR Road From Milind Nagar to Powai Market Plaza gate North Bond

WESTERN SUBURBS

(A) CLOSURE OF ROADS FOR VEHICULAR TRAFFIC :- 20 Road

SANTACRUZ TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Tagor Road, From Devdeep Bldg to South Juhu Road then diverted from devdeep bldg. to right turn to S.V. Road and Close from Tagor road to Juhu road Society store from left side

2) Juhu Road, Vehicls coming from santacruz police station/Linking road North bond Close for right side.

3) Juhu Road, Vehicls coming from santacruz police station/Linking road Extention road south bond Close for Left side.

4) Juhu Road, Vehicls going to Gazdhar Bandh Jn. From Gazdhar Bandh will be restricted to take Right turn.

5) Juhu Road, Vehicls Coming from Rizvi Collage to Gazdhar Bandh Jn. will be restricted to take Left turn.

6) Koliwada Jn. Vehicls coming from Koliwada to North bond will be restricted to take Right turn.

7) Juhu Tara Road Vehicls going to Kishor kumar Ganguly jn. To west side restricted to take Left turn.

8) Juhu Tara Road Vehicls going to Kishor kumar Ganguly jn. To Royal Hotel Jn. From west side restricted to take Left turn

9) Shamrao Parulekar Marg, Vile Parle ( W ) From Indravadhan Oza marg to Vaikunthlal Mehata Marg (Exclude BEST Bus)

10) Janardhan Mahtre Road from Juhu naka to Mora Gaon

N.NAGAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

11) Caeser Road ( Andheri-West ) From East Bond J.P. Road Jn. To S.V. Road Jn.

12) J.P.Road from South Bond Gangabhavan to Sagarkutir

13) Panch Marg from J.P. Road Vateshwar Mandir to Fishery road Gangabhavan

DINDOSHI TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) Arey Road :- Arey Colony the whole road

15) Arey Road From Arey Junction To Powai Filter Pada

16) Arey Road from Arey Junction To Marol Naka

(Excluding residential Vehiclas of Local People)

KANDIVALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

17) K.T.Sony Marg – Link road D Mart to H.D.F.C. Bank Junction.

H.B. COLONY TRAFFIC DIVISION

18) Babu Bagve Marg from Babu Bagave Marg to Kanderpada Talao to PramilaNagar.

(Excluding residential Vehiclas of Local People)

BORIVALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

19) L.T. Road from L.T. Road Jn. To Don Bosco Jn. Both side.

20) Gorai Jetty Road from . Don Bosco Jn.to Gorai Jetty Both side.

(B) ONE-WAY ROADS :- 15 Road

SANTACRUZ TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) Juhu Tara Road Will be one way for vehicles going to North bond towordes A.B. Nair road. Juhu road and Juhu tara road will be one way upto Tulip Star Jn., S.V. Road to Koliwada Jn. West side and Tulip star Jn. Vehicls going to north side S.V. Road to Tulip Star Jn. South bond.

2) Vaikuntlal Mehta Road ; Vile Parle ( W ): Vehicls going towards east bond Juhu tara road jn.(Tulip Star Jn.) upto S.V. Road

3) Indravadan Oza Road Vehicls going to west bond will be one way from Gulmohar Marg Jn. To Gurunanak road Jn.(Excluding Best Buses)

4) Irala Society Marg From S.V. Road to Gulmohar Road

5) Gulmohar Road From Vaikunthlal Mehta road jn. To Indravadhan Oza marg

6) C.D. Burfiwala Road From Gulmohar road to S.V. Road Jn. (depends on situation)

7) Linking Road South bond linking road will be Close from Santacruz Police Station jn. To Khar Subway Jn.and south Bond vehicles diverted to from left side on north bond.

NAGAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

8) Varsova J.P.Road from Gangabhavan to Sagar Kutir, Varsova, J.P. Road South bond.

9) P.K.Sawant Road West Bond will be totally Close. Both side Vehicals diverted east bond link road to Urban tadaka hotel jn.

10) Caeser Road From S.V. Road Jn. To J.P. Road Jn.

11) Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge From East bond to west bond

MALAD TRAFFIC DIVISION

12) Marve.Road from Marve road to Mint Chowki North bond.

GOREGAON TRAFFIC DIVISION

13) Ram mandir road Vehicals coming from S.V. Road to Ram Mandir will be restricted Swastik Masala to Ram Mandir Rly Stn. And permitted from Mrunal Gore Bridge Service road to Ram Mandir Rly Stn.

KANDIVALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) ALL K.T. Soni Road

15) All Bhandarpada Road

(C) BAN ON GOODS VEHICLES :- 16 Road

N. NAGAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) J.P.Road From S.V. Road Jn. To Varsova Goan

2) S.V. Road From Amboli Naka to Rajiv Gandhi Bridge

3) Caeser Road from Amboli Naka to Rajkumar jn. J-P. Road

4) Swami samrth Circle Jn to Bharatnagar- from Swami samrth Circle Jn to Bharatnagar to Link

road to Varsova Jetty

OSHIWARA TRAFFIC DIVISION

5) Link Road From Oshiwara Nala to Oshiwara Police Station to RTO Jn. To Indian Oil Jn. Total

Link Road Close From Both side.

6) New Link Road From Oshiwara Nala to Kajupada Jn. Total road close Bothside

7) S.V. Road From A-1 Darbar Hotel to Thakre Bridge Jn. To Jogeshwari Rly Stn. West to Amboli

Naka Jn S.V. road will close bothside.

MALAD TRAFFIC DIVISION

8) All Marve Road (Up to immersion point)

9) S.V. Road From MTNL Junction to Goraswadi

10) Abdul Hamid Marg, Malvani from Gate No.8, Mhada colony baphira junction all Abdul Hamid

Marg.

KANDIVALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

11) Damuanna Date Marg All Road closed both side.

12) Kandivali Goanthan road all Road closed both side.

13) K.T. Sony Marg all road closed both side.

GORAGAON TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) Link Road From Oshiwara Nala To Mint Chowky

15) S.V. Road From A-1 Darbar Hotel To MTNL Junction.

16) M.G. Road From Ratna Naka To Ganesh Ghat.

(D) PARKING RESTRICTIONS : 30 Road

N. NAGAR TRAFFIC DIVISION

1) P.K.Sawant Road From P.K. Sawant, Link Road junction To J.P.Road & Indian oil junction

2) J.P.Road Bus Depo From J.P.road Bus Agar To Aram Nagar garden

3) Sagar Kutir, The channel leading to Sager kutir remain closed.

4) Classic Beach, The channel leading to classic beach remain closed.

5) Baristta Lane, The channel leading to Baristta lane Choupaty remain closed

6) C.D. Barfiwala Road from Meyor Hall To Juned Nagar

7) Caeser Road All road closed

8) S.V. Road, From Amboli Naka To Gokhale road junction.

9) Achutrao Patvardhan Road From Samarth Nagar Circle To Char Bunglo Juntiion

10) Swami Samrth circle To Bhaat Nagar

OSHIWARA TRAFFIC DIVISION

11) Lokhandwala Bank Road, Jogers Road From Hotel Love & late To Sky garden Building All

bank road closed both side.

GORAGAON TRAFFIC DIVISION

12) M.G.Road, Ganesh Ghat, Bangur Nagar (W), Goregoan (W) Mumbai (Viserjan Point) will

remain closed

MALAD TRAFFIC DIVISION

13) T. Junction To Marve Beach.

DINDOSHI TRAFFIC DIVISION

14) Aarey Marg, Aarey Colany.

15) Aarey Marg, From Aarey junction To Pawai Filter Pada.

16) Aarey Marg, From Aarey junction To Marol Naka

KANDIVALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

17) Damu Anna Date Marg, All road Closed from Both side.

18) M.G. road, All road Closed from Both side.

19) Bunder Pakhadi Road From Ganesh Chowk To Hindustan Naka

20) K.T.Sony Marg All road Closed from Both side.

SANTAKRUZ TRAFFIC DIVISION

Janardan Mhatre road From Juhu Naka To Moragaon.

Vaikunthlal Mehta road All road Closed from Both side.

Birla Lane, All types of Vehicles No-Parking

Juhu road From S.V.Road To Koliwada Juntion both side.

Juhutara Road From Koliwad junction To Tulip Star junction both side.

SAMATA NAGR TRAFFIC DIVISION

Akurli road From Hanuman Nager To Thakur House Kandiwali (W).

Thakur House To Ashok Chakrawati Road, Kandiwali (E)

Akurli road From Kandivali East Railway Station To Thakur Ashok Chakrawati Road Kandivali (E)

BORIWALI TRAFFIC DIVISION

T. road Juntion To Don bosco Junction both side.

Gorai jetty road From Don bosco Junction To Gorai Jetty Both side.