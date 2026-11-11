Fire breaks out at minister Ganesh Naik’s residence in Mumbai’s Churchgate

The blaze spread across an area of around 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of the bungalow.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiUpdated: Nov 11, 2026 07:49 PM IST
Fire Brigade personnel carry out cooling operations at the fire-damaged Pawangad Bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, opposite Mantralaya, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)Fire Brigade personnel carry out cooling operations at the fire-damaged Pawangad Bungalow, the official residence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, opposite Mantralaya, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. (PTI Photo)

Amid a spate of fire incidents across the city, a Level-I fire broke out at the official residence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, ‘Pavangad’, in Churchgate on Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze was brought under control within two hours.

The fire was reported at 11.43 am at the minister’s official bungalow, located opposite the Mantralaya bus stop. According to preliminary information furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit. It was classified as a Level-I fire at 11.55 am.

The blaze spread across an area of around 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of the bungalow. Officials said the fire was confined to electrical wiring, installations, kitchen articles, official files, wooden furniture and electrical appliances, including air-conditioners and a refrigerator. It was extinguished at 1.26 pm.

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Following the incident, the minister’s office issued a statement confirming that the fire had been brought under control and that no casualties had been reported.

“The fire that broke out at ‘Pavangad’, the official government bungalow of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, located opposite Mantralaya, has been brought under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported in the incident. The situation is currently under control,” the statement said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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