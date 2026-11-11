Amid a spate of fire incidents across the city, a Level-I fire broke out at the official residence of Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, ‘Pavangad’, in Churchgate on Wednesday morning. No casualties or injuries were reported. The blaze was brought under control within two hours.

The fire was reported at 11.43 am at the minister’s official bungalow, located opposite the Mantralaya bus stop. According to preliminary information furnished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the fire originated in an air-conditioning unit. It was classified as a Level-I fire at 11.55 am.

The blaze spread across an area of around 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of the bungalow. Officials said the fire was confined to electrical wiring, installations, kitchen articles, official files, wooden furniture and electrical appliances, including air-conditioners and a refrigerator. It was extinguished at 1.26 pm.