Mumbai: Ganesh mandal scripts public woes through skit

Riddhi Siddhi Mandal has staged 25 shows every day since September 13. (Express photo) Riddhi Siddhi Mandal has staged 25 shows every day since September 13. (Express photo)

Through a skit, a Ganesh mandal in suburban Andheri has highlighted the woes faced by commuters using public transport in Mumbai. The Riddhi Siddhi Mandal of J B Nagar, Andheri (East), is trying to address the issues of crowded local trains and potholes on the city’s roads through a 10-minute dark comedy skit, said the organisers.

Celebrating its 42nd year of Ganesh celebrations, the mandal has scripted a short play depicting the mythological character, Narad Muni, descending on Mumbai from heaven to meet Lord Ganesha. As the skit opens, his musical instrument, the Veena, is stolen in a crowded marketplace. The saint is offered a ride on a two-wheeler, but the bike skids across a pothole and he falls. As he lies on the ground, pedestrians and reporters gather there to take selfies with him, nobody offering to help.

Later, Narad Muni is depicted boarding a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus, on which he accidentally occupies a seat reserved for women and is asked to vacate. After this, the Muni decides to take a Virar-bound fast local train, where he is hustled by fellow commuters. As the Muni stands on the railway station in tattered clothes, he notices a foot overbridge collapses, reminding viewers of the tragic death of 23 commuters in a stampede at Prabhadevi station (then Elphinstone Road station) last September, and the loss of two lives in a partial collapse of a bridge near Andheri station on the Western Railway. He then returns to heaven, where he praises the spirit of Mumbai residents for surviving despite the odds.

According to Dinesh Chandikar, a member of the mandal, they have staged 25 shows every day since Ganesh Chaturthi started on September 13. “Mandal workers have produced the play and they themselves act in it. Each year, we try to highlight social issues through the festival,” he said.

Last year, the mandal had staged a play on youth suicides, triggered by the online game, Blue Whale. According to Chandikar, a city like Mumbai deserves better transportation facilities and infrastructure.

“As Mumbai residents, commuting is a part of our life and it is getting increasingly difficult. So, we thought about raising awareness on the issue, by creatively blending mythology with day-to-day issues faced by a common man. If a saint like Narad Muni can experience potholes and get affected using public transport of the city, we are only humans . We hope it proves to be a creative satire,” Chandikar added.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App