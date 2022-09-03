Ganesh mandal: Bombay HC allows tweaked version of clips depicting Shiv Sena tussle

The Bombay High Court, in a special hearing on Friday, disposed a plea filed by a Ganesh mandal in Kalyan against notices issued by the police, directing the removal of certain audio-visual clips played at the pandal based on the theme of the recent the split in the Shiv Sena and allegedly against CM Eknath Shinde.

The decorations put up by the mandal, run by the Vijay Tarun Mandal Trust, included audio and video clips narrating the theme. Vijay Salvi, a Shiv Sena leader from Kalyan, is a member of the trust.

The HC noted that the objectionable portions of the clips have been modified by the mandal and were acceptable to everyone. It went on to allow the playing of the modified audio transcript and visual clip submitted to the court at the pandal.

The court further asked the authorities to consider applications filed by the mandal seeking fire safety and traffic police nod as well as permission for use of loudspeakers.

Hundreds of police personnel had allegedly removed the decorative set installed at the pandal on August 31 and registered a case against Salvi and others for offences punishable under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation to cause riot) and 505(2) (statements promoting enmity) of the IPC.

While deciding that it will not install the idol this time, the mandal in Kalyan’s Rambaug approached the HC against the police action. Kalyan is one of the strongholds of Shinde and his son Shrikant is an MP from Kalyan.