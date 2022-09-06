scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022

Ganesh idol Immersion: Railways to run more late-night trains in Mumbai

The Central Railway and Western Railway have announced more local train services on the intervening night of September 9 and 10

The Western Railways will run four pairs of extra special local trains between Churchgate and Virar, authorities said. (File Representational Photo)

In view of the extra rush of passengers as part of the culmination of the annual 10-day Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced more local train services on the intervening night of September 9 and 10. 

 The finale of the grand festival, which is marked by the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, will be held on September 10.

 According to the Central Railway Public Relation Office, a total of 10 additional train services will be plied on the given dates, all of which will halt at all stations.

 The Western Railways will run four pairs of extra special local trains between Churchgate and Virar, authorities said. 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJPPremium
Why Amit Shah’s Mumbai visit is so significant for BJP
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...Premium
‘My Dear Comrade’ Vijayan to ‘my brother’ Rahul t...
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghostPremium
As UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss faces hard times and Boris Johnson’s ghost
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaksPremium
GoM meet: Views diverge on tax valuation mechanism, rate tweaks

 Meanwhile, the railway authorities have advised all passengers to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Besides, they have appealed to the commuters to travel with tickets to avoid inconvenience.

 Main Line – Up Specials:

 CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 00.05 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 01.30 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 01.00 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 02.00 hrs.

Advertisement

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 03.00 hrs.

 Main Line – Dn Specials:

 Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 1.40 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 03.10 hrs.

Thane Special will leave CSMT at 02.30 hrs and arrive at Thane at 03.30 hrs.

Advertisement

Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 3.25 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 4.55 hrs.

Harbour Line – Up Specials:

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.00hrs and arrive at CSMT at 02.20 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.45 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 03.05 hrs.

Harbour Line – Dn Specials:

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 01.30 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

More from Mumbai

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 02.45 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 04.05 hrs.

First published on: 06-09-2022 at 06:26:59 pm
Next Story

An IPS officer writes: How to deal with mental health challenges in the uniformed forces

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Can resolve all problems with Modi at helm in India, says Bangladesh PM Hasina

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Kingsway to Rajpath to Kartavya Path: short history of Delhi's century-old stretch

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Raina retires from IPL, ready to go free agent to play in T20 leagues around the world

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

Mumbai: Actor Kamal R Khan gets bail in actress molestation case

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

'Why are students choosing Computer Science, IT over other engineering branches?': Ex-IIT Delhi director

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

Opinion | Tinder at 10: Love in strange places, freedom of choice — and shame

James Webb Space Telescope captures image of near-perfect ‘Einstein ring’

James Webb Space Telescope captures image of near-perfect ‘Einstein ring’

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

'My Dear Comrade' Vijayan to Kejriwal goodwill: Stalin, the 'affable CM'

Premium
Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official
Cyrus Mistry car crash

Anahita Pandole's condition has improved, says hospital official

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub
ICYMI

In Ayodhya, work underway on 252 projects for Ram temple hub

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 06: Latest News
Advertisement