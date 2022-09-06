Ganesh idol Immersion: Railways to run more late-night trains in Mumbai

In view of the extra rush of passengers as part of the culmination of the annual 10-day Ganeshotsav in Mumbai, the Central Railway and Western Railway have announced more local train services on the intervening night of September 9 and 10.

The finale of the grand festival, which is marked by the immersion of Lord Ganesh idols, will be held on September 10.

According to the Central Railway Public Relation Office, a total of 10 additional train services will be plied on the given dates, all of which will halt at all stations.

The Western Railways will run four pairs of extra special local trains between Churchgate and Virar, authorities said.

Meanwhile, the railway authorities have advised all passengers to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. Besides, they have appealed to the commuters to travel with tickets to avoid inconvenience.

Main Line – Up Specials:

CSMT Special will leave Kalyan at 00.05 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 01.30 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 01.00 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 02.00 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Thane at 02.00 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 03.00 hrs.

Main Line – Dn Specials:

Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 1.40 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 03.10 hrs.

Thane Special will leave CSMT at 02.30 hrs and arrive at Thane at 03.30 hrs.

Kalyan Special will leave CSMT at 3.25 hrs and arrive at Kalyan at 4.55 hrs.

Harbour Line – Up Specials:

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.00hrs and arrive at CSMT at 02.20 hrs.

CSMT Special will leave Panvel at 01.45 hrs and arrive at CSMT at 03.05 hrs.

Harbour Line – Dn Specials:

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 01.30 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 02.50 hrs.

Panvel Special will leave CSMT at 02.45 hrs and arrive at Panvel at 04.05 hrs.