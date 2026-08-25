Was Ganesh idol tragedy avoidable? Wet PoP, loose bolt, missing sculptor raise questions

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Sanket Nevshe at Girgaon Cremation Centre, who was killed in the Ganesh idol collapse incident in Bhuleshwar. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The sculptor who allegedly made the 22-foot Ganesh idol that collapsed during a procession in South Mumbai, killing two people and injuring five, remains untraceable, with the LT Marg police yet to determine whether lapses in its construction or installation led to the incident.

Police have been unable to contact sculptor Aniket Desai, whose whereabouts have emerged as a key hurdle in the investigation.

Police have also found that the Plaster of Paris (PoP) used for the idol was still wet when it collapsed. Officials are examining whether the moisture increased the idol’s weight and contributed to the collapse.

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“We have received inputs that when the idol was removed from the workshop, the people had complained about the nut bolt being loose and the idol was taken back to the workshop; the nut bolt was fixed, and then the procession was carried out. We are checking the CCTV cameras to ascertain if the facts are true,” the police said.