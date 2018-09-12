Ganesh festival: Lack of cardboards lead to cancellation of makhar orders

Many major Ganesh pandals are also refraining from using thermocol. (Source: File Photo) Many major Ganesh pandals are also refraining from using thermocol. (Source: File Photo)

BY AMMAR ZAIDI

WITH THE state government having banned the use of thermocol and plastic in making makhars or decorative pandals for Ganpati idols, manufacturers of these decorations said they have been finding it difficult to source sufficient corrugated board in the markets, with new orders consequently being cancelled.

Kandivali-based Dileep Patil claimed that he had to cancel many orders as he could not find enough cardboard in the market. “I received 25 orders to make makhars this year. I had to cancel three to four orders that came in the end as I could not find enough cardboard,” he said. Patil charges Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 depending on the size of the makhar.

According to Patil, the demand for makhars made of cardboard rose sharply this year. “It’s more expensive to make makhars with cardboard as compared to thermocol though it is an eco-friendly initiative.”

Mahesh Singh, who tried buying a makhar last week, said several makhar manufacturers said they did not have cardboard for the decorations. “I am trying to contact other decorators who can build the makhar for our house in a short period of time.”

Many major Ganesh pandals are also refraining from using thermocol. Last week, real estate developer, Nahar group, arranged a workshop for over 222 participants who were taught to use the traditional ‘shadu’ clay and bamboo for making idols and makhars, respectively, instead of POP and thermocol.

