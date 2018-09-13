Ganesh Chaturthi: Over 50,000 police personnel to be deployed during festivities in Mumbai

Organisers carry a Ganesh idol from Lalbaug on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty) Organisers carry a Ganesh idol from Lalbaug on Wednesday. (Amit Chakravarty)

More than 50,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city during Ganesh Chaturthi over the next 10 days. In addition to the Ganesh festival, Moharram is between September 11 and 21. Mumbai Police said it had made all arrangements and are confident that the events will pass off without any hitches. Deputy Commissioner of Police Manjunath Singe said that in addition to the over 50,000 personnel of Mumbai Police, the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Force One and Home Guards will also be on duty.

“We will be constantly scanning the city with the help of the 5,000 CCTV cameras installed across the city. There will also be first-aid centres set up. There will be barricading at immersion points, including Chowpatty to ensure that people don’t go deep into the sea. We will also have lifeguards and will co-ordinate with the Coast Guard and the Indian Navy in case of any emergency,” Singe said. He added that there were 6,455 public Ganesh pandals, 1,55,414 private Ganpatis and 162 immersion spots across the city.

In order to ensure that there are no traffic snarls, the police have set up five traffic control rooms at Girgaum, Shivaji Park, Juhu Chowpatty, Ganeshghat and Badi Masjid. “There will be 3,200 traffic policemen on the roads and 1,600 traffic wardens to ensure that are no traffic snarls,” Singe said.

On September 14, 17, 19 and 23, a total of 53 roads will be shut, 56 roads will be made one-way, heavy vehicles will be banned on 18 roads and there will be parking restrictions on 99 spots. Singe said: “It is going to be challenging since both Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram are around the same dates. We are, however, prepared for it and confident that it will pass without any problems.”

