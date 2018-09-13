Ganesh Chaturthi: Mandals worried about increased expenses

The Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati idol of the oldest Ganesh mandal in Mumbai was unveiled on Wednesday for a photoshoot. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar) The Chinchpokli Chintamani Ganpati idol of the oldest Ganesh mandal in Mumbai was unveiled on Wednesday for a photoshoot. (Express photo by Prashant Nadkar)

AMID rising prices of fuel and decorative material, Ganesh mandals across the city are feeling the burden. The mandals have witnessed a 30 per cent increase in expenses for Ganpati celebrations compared to last year.

In September itself, fuel prices have risen considerably. As the mandals have been advised to use eco-friendly material, like cardboards and paper, instead of thermocol, for decoration, representatives claimed costs have risen considerably this time.

“Right from fruits to basic decorative material used for decorations, we are feeling the pinch. Our overall expenses have increased by 10-15 per cent. We are yet to find any new advertisers or sponsors to fund the festival,” said Swapnil Parab who looks after the famous Ganesh Galli Ganapati in Dadar.

Last year, mandals across the city had complained about a dip in sponsorship from popular advertisers who were affected by the Goods and Service Tax (GST) and demonetisation. According to mandals, some advertisers who refused funding the celebrations last year agreed to fund the festival this year.

“It is our 99th year of Ganesh festival,” said Pranil Panchal from Chintamani Ganapati on Grant Road. “As we have created enough buzz about it, we saw an increase in the number of sponsors. But we cannot deny that increased costs have hit all mandals this time,” he said.

As use of plastic and thermocol has been banned, mandals have introduced small changes, which are incurring additional expenses. For example, R G Bhatt from GSB Seva Mandal in King Circle said using polyester bags, instead of plastic pouches, to serve prasad (offerings) has already increased their total cost by five-six per cent.

“A polyester bag costs us Rs 13, instead of the Rs 3 plastic pouch. We need at least 80,000 pouches for prasads. Till now, our total expenditure is pegged at Rs 1 crore. Last year, it was Rs 80 lakh. We expect to recover the costs through offerings,” Bhatt added.

For Lalbaugcha Raja, there has been a 40 per cent increase in advertisers this year. “There has been growth in the number of advertisers who have funded the celebrations,” Balasaheb Kambale from the mandal said.

Mandals also complained that pandal makers have increased their costs for setting up mandaps (stage) due to the hike in fuel costs. “Mandals are spending more this year due to the hike. It is also affecting those who bring Ganapati in their homes. But this is such a festival where people forget about such issues and welcome Lord Ganesha with a smile,” Naresh Dahibaonkar, president, Brihanmumbai Samanvay Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, said.

He added that many political leaders and corporators have shied away from contributing this time. “We are getting a lot of flak from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about displaying billboards of our advertisers around the city. Due to increased regulations brought by the civic body, we are unable to tap more sponsors,” he added.

Vijay Patil, the public relations officer of the BMC, said they are abiding by the guidelines of the Bombay High Court issued in 2005. “According to the guidelines, the mandals must manage decoration in such a way that it does not affect pedestrians or vehicular movement. We are taking action against those who flout the rules.”

Metro barricades to be adjusted on Anant Chaturdashi

On September 23, barricades set up for metro construction will be adjusted to allow Ganesh processions. The barricades on the main roads would be shifted by four feet.

“The traffic authorities have promised to take necessary action for a hassle-free visarjan this year. Both the BMC and the traffic department have assured us that they will level the roads in case they are damaged during the processions,” Naresh Dahibaonkar, president, Brihanmumbai Samanvay Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samiti, said.

Metro barricades along side roads, including Kalbadevi, Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai Central, Worli Naka, Shivaji Park-Mahim and Linking Road in Bandra will be shifted.

Amitesh Kumar, the joint commissioner of police, traffic, said: “We are in touch with the metro authorities about shifting barricades to the maximum extent . As far as potholes are concerned, there are no major concerns. We will be conducting a review of the roads again on September 17 or 18 and take required action before September 20.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App