Ganapati festival: Special trains between Mumbai, Kudal

September 3, 2021 12:42:24 am
THE CENTRAL Railways will run air-conditioned special trains between Mumbai and Kudal to cater to the extra rush of passengers due to Ganapati festival. The special trains will operate from September 7 to 10.
The special train will depart the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.35 am every day from September 7 to September 10, and reach Kudal at 2.30 pm. The train will leave Kudal at 3.30 pm and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3 am next day.
Reservation bookings for fully reserved special train no. 01269 / 01270 on special charges will open from September 4 at all computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in.
“Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train, adhering to all Covid norms,” said an official.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-