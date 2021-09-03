scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 02, 2021
Ganapati festival: Special trains between Mumbai, Kudal

The special train will depart the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.35 am every day from September 7 to September 10, and reach Kudal at 2.30 pm.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 3, 2021 12:42:24 am
Commuters wait to board a Mumbai local train on August 8, 2021. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

THE CENTRAL Railways will run air-conditioned special trains between Mumbai and Kudal to cater to the extra rush of passengers due to Ganapati festival. The special trains will operate from September 7 to 10.

The special train will depart the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 4.35 am every day from September 7 to September 10, and reach Kudal at 2.30 pm. The train will leave Kudal at 3.30 pm and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 3 am next day.

Reservation bookings for fully reserved special train no. 01269 / 01270 on special charges will open from September 4 at all computerised reservation centres and on www.irctc.co.in.

“Only passengers with confirmed tickets will be permitted to board this special train, adhering to all Covid norms,” said an official.

