Gaming channel earns BMC school student YouTube Creator Award

Amid the Covid pandemic when schools went online, Ankit Singh, then a 13-year-old student of Shastri Nagar Mumbai Public School (MPS) in Santacruz, created a YouTube Channel on gaming tutorials.

Three years on, after crossing 342K subscribers, his channel Ankit Gamerz has won the teenager, the son of a watchman, the YouTube Creator Award – a play button awarded by the service to recognise its most popular channels.

As the BMC School Education department felicitated him for the achievement on Tuesday, Ankit, now 16, was happily taken aback to see his teachers congratulating him.

“I have mostly been at the receiving end (of scoldings) for being on the phone. My parents would take the phone away from me. I would have to wait until late in the night to play and upload videos,” said Ankit. However, he does not want to blame his parents for forbidding him.

“I will not blame them. Which school or parent would not want the child to focus on studies? My neighbours are more than happy for me but my parents are still firm on their stand, asking me to focus on studies and pursue my YouTube channel only during free time,” he said.

Ankit will be appearing for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam scheduled to begin in March. While preparing for the board exam, he has decided to focus more on studies and has thus stopped playing online. “But I am planning to ask my brother to continue to upload videos as otherwise my channel will lose the momentum. It would not be right as I can also start to monetise it now,” said Ankit whose mother is a homemaker.

His father Niranjan Singh does not want Ankit to shift focus from studies. “All other things are uncertain yet. We are not rich. Somehow, we are helping our children to study for a better life,” said Niranjan, who has three other children.

As Ankit’s siblings would focus on academics, Ankit would take his mother’s phone to play the game and later, started uploading videos on YouTube.

As he began to upload live tutorial videos, he came across many issues such as Internet speed troubles. “With no facility for soundproofing, one could hear rain, utensils falling at home or even neighbours talking. So, I started uploading videos with music.”

However, Ankit has no intention of moving to a bigger set-up. “I am going to continue with mobile phones as I will not feel comfortable on a desktop computer,” said Ankit.