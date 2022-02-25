Gaitonde work from Glenbarra Art Museum sets new record for Indian art

An untitled oil on canvas from 1969 by V S Gaitonde sold for Rs 42 crore on Thursday evening, making it the highest price achieved for a work of modern or contemporary Indian art globally.

The painting was among 57 lots that went under the hammer at auction house Pundole’s in Mumbai.

Works by other Indian artists — Tyeb Mehta, Akbar Padamsee, Arpita Singh, Somnath Hore and Jagdish Swaminathan — also made records for the artists.

Gaitonde’s bluish painting, reminiscent of large expanses of sky or sea, is from the collection of Masanori Fukuoka, a Japanese fish processing businessman. Fukuoka set up Glenbarra Art Museum in Himeji, Japan, in 1991, with works of 60 Indian artists.

The expansive collection includes important works by artists such as Gaitonde, Tyeb Mehta, K K Hebbar, M F Husain, Jogen Chowdhury, Ganesh Pyne and Arpita Singh. The auction catalogue pays homage to the collector, including extensive images of Fukuoka in the company of the artists and the artworks he collected.

The museum routinely deaccessions (removes and sells) works from its collection. These works, as art critic Ranjit Hoskote notes in the catalogue, embody “high points and turning points” of artists’ careers. Before deaccessioning, Fukuoka is known to carefully consider the options by displaying the works for a period of time to see which ones he is drawn to.

Dadiba Pundole, owner of Pundole’s, said, “The depth of bidding across the sale fulfilled Masanori’s dream of bringing a broad range of Indian artists into the sphere of international awareness and recognition. The sale witnessed an encouraging level of bidding from international institutions that reaffirms a growing interest in Indian art worldwide.”

The auction also saw intense bidding for three works by Tyeb Mehta — a sculpture, a drawing and a painting, all themed around a bovine figure. The painting, Mahishasura (1995), is part of the artist’s Mahisha series from the late 1990s. Mehta uses the legendary battle between goddess Durga and the shapeshifting buffalo-demon Mahishasura as the starting point to create a work that is notable for simultaneously conveying both combat and embrace. Now among the top Indian artworks, Mahishasura sold for Rs 32 crore, beating the artist’s previous record of Kali (1989) in 2018.

Jagdish Swaminathan doubled his record with the triptych, titled ‘The Altar’, from 1988, selling at Rs 22 crore. A Somnath Hore bronze sculpture, ‘Wild Boar’, sold for Rs 1.6 crore, and an Arpita Singh canvas, ‘My Lily Pond’ (2009), sold for Rs 9 crore setting records for both artists.

Previously, in 2020, a similar auction of works from the Glenbarra collection at Pundole’s created a record for Gaitonde. An untitled work from 1974 sold for Rs 32 crore, then the highest-selling Indian artwork internationally.

Gaitonde has consistently broken records in recent years. Art adviser Farah Siddiqui Khan said this particular 1969 work is “exceptional” because of its provenance, rarity and its debut in the auction market. She said, “Gaitonde’s work has, over a significant period, increased in terms of its value. But it comes as no surprise because he is considered a pioneer modern master. His work was subtle and abstract, which resonates a lot globally as well.”

She added, “Also, it goes to show that on a day when the world is in chaos and globally markets went into panic, top quality art offerings always have collectors.