Gait analysis identifies accused in theft at Mumbai courier company

The Mumbai police arrested Monday a courier company employee for allegedly stealing Rs 1.5 lakh from the locker of his Vikhroli office, by matching his gait with that of the criminal caught on CCTV footage.

The incident took place at the courier company office on August 14. In the footage captured on CCTV, it could be seen that the accused wore a raincoat while committing the crime as he was aware of the cameras installed in the office.

After watching the footage, the police questioned over 15 employees of the company. An officer said that all the employees were made to wear raincoats and asked to walk some distance. Based on their walking style the police identified and arrested the accused, identified as Nisar Sayyad, 21.

According to the police, the accused, a resident of Ghatkopar, had purchased a bike a year ago and wanted to repay the loan he had taken from a relative. After finding it difficult to accumulate the money, he decided to steal money from the company locker and it was accessible to him.

He was placed under arrest on August 22 and produced before a court that remanded him to police custody. An officer said they found evidence, including Rs 80,000 cash from his residence.